These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Monday, October 28, 2019

Here is today's round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Jordan Ashton-Thornton and Liam Hewitt, both 21, threatening behaviour

Two men who menaced a shop worker were slammed by a magistrate when they described their behaviour as drunken nonsense.

Jordan Ashton-Thornton and Liam Hewitt were told by presiding magistrate John Boyle: “To say it was just drunken nonsense is the most pathetic excuse I have heard.”

Ashton-Thornton, of London Street, Fleetwood, and Liam Hewitt, of Inver Road, Bispham, both 21, and unemployed, pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner likely to cause harassment alarm or distress.

They were both fined £120 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £32 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said on October 2 at 6.30pm the two defendants and another man went into a Co-op shop.

All three were behaving badly and stared at a staff member. The trio all became disorderly shouting: “We can do what we want” and police were called.

At the time both defendants were on community orders.

Ashton-Thornton told magistrates: “It was just drunken nonsense.”

Hewitt told the court: “I think I was really drunk when it happened.”

Jake Brennan, 21,criminal damage

A man broke a wing mirror on a van after arguing with a group of friends.

Jake Brennan, 21, of Loughrigg Terrace, Mereside, pleaded guilty to causing damage.

He was fined £40 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £50 compensation plus £30 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said a witness heard shouting on the street on June 4 , and saw three men including the defendant who hit the wing mirror of a Sprinter van on St Chads Road.

Brennan told police he had been drinking with friends in the Albert pub and on the way home they argued.

He was given a caution by police on the condition he paid £50 compensation but he did not pay.

Patrick Nelligan, defending, said his client, who took anti-psychotic medication, apologised.

Mr Nelligan added: “He was feeling frustrated and took that out on an object.”

Michael Johnson, 33, assault

A man accused of inflicting actual bodily harm on his partner has been remanded in custody.

Michael Johnson, 33, of Lunedale Avenue,Blackpool is alleged to have headbutted the pregnant victim.

Magistrates turned down a bail application by his lawyer Sue Mugford.

Johnson denied the charge and his case was sent for trial at Preston Crown Court.

Colin Banks, 30, failing to comply with a community order

A man accused of failing to keep in contact with his probation officer has been put on the wanted list.

Colin Banks, 30, of no fixed address, is alleged to have failed to comply with the requirements of a community order as his whereabouts are unknown.

He failed to attend court and Blackpool magistrates issued a warrant without bail for his arrest.

Gerrard Callaghan, 50, criminal damage, sending a threatening message and causing harassment

A man accused of criminal damage and sending a threatening message has had his trial date fixed.

Gerrard Callaghan, 50, of Powell Avenue, South Shore, will stand trial on January 27 next year.

Callaghan, who was bailed until that date, faces four allegations of causing criminal damage including one offence of causing £650 worth of damage to a car.

He is further accused of sending the offensive message and causing harassment.

John Robinson, 29, criminal damage

An man has admitted causing criminal damage to his former partner’s car.

John Robinson kicked the boot of her Mini Copper causing £200 worth of damage.

Robinson, 29, of The Conifers, Hambleton, was ordered to pay his victim £200 compensation.

He was fined £66 and £117 costs.

He was also made the subject of a restraining order which means he must not contact the woman.

Adrian Hollamby, prosecuting, said Robinson had kicked out at the car following an argument.

Robert Castle,defending, said: “He accepts what he did from the very outset.”