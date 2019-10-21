These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Monday, October 21, 2019

Here is today's round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Drunk found slumped over wheel of his van

A man was found slumped over the steering wheel of his van which was parked in his home road.

Reece Haslam, a former railway worker, 35, of Johnsville Avenue, Marton, pleaded guilty to being in charge of a motor vehicle while above the alcohol limit.

He was fined £80 with £85 costs plus £32 victims’ surcharge and had 10 motoring penalty points put on his licence at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court.

Prosecutor Pam Smith said police saw Haslam slumped over the steering wheel of a panel van while it was parked in Johnsville Avenue with its engine and lights on, at around 12.15am on Saturday, September 28.

A breath test showed 64 microgrammes of alcohol in his body. The limit is 35.

Steven Townley, defending, told magistrates his client had been to a pub and he said he had five to six pints of lager.

Haslam said he had not driven home and had had no intention of driving.

He said he had two cans of beer at home but that there was then a gap in his memory and he had no explanation for why he got in the van.

Man followed woman and attacked car

A man jumped on the bonnet of a woman’s car and refused to get off, even when she twice rolled the car forward at 2mph.

David Blackburn then leapt off and punched the windscreen, smashing it, before turning to some members of the public saying: “Did you see that? She tried to run me over.”

Blackburn, 35, of Winnipeg Place, Bispham, pleaded guilty to causing damage, and was sentenced to a 12-month community order with up to 25 days’ rehabilitation supervised by the probation service. He was fined £25 with £90 victims’ surcharge and told to pay his victim £100 compensation by Blackpool magistrates.

Blackburn was also put on a 12-month restraining order, which bans him from contacting his victim or entering Kincraig Place.

Magistrate Teresa Mallabone said: “The victim obviously went through a very distressing time.”

Prosecutor Pam Smith said Blackburn had constantly tried to contact his victim. On September 29, she was driving when she saw Blackburn behind her on a motorbike. He pulled in front of her car and blocked her from moving before jumping on the bonnet.

Gary McAnulty, defending, said his client had mental health issues.

Man asked to move his car by neighbour was over the limit

A man asked to move a car by a neighbour was found to be over the legal drink-drive limit when stopped by police.

Kieran Mellor, 24, of Bedale Place, Anchorsholme, pleaded guilty at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court.

He was banned from driving for 14 months, fined £337 with £85 costs, and ordered to pay a £33 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor Pam Smith told the court Mellor was in a Mini Clubman when he drove out of Westcliffe Drive in Layton – in front of a marked police car – at around 2.45am on Saturday, September 28.

He stopped the car and was walking away with a woman passenger when an officer detained him.

A breath test showed 45 microgrammes of alcohol in his system. The legal limit is 35.

Mellor told magistrates he’d been to a party but didn’t drink. He later went to a friend’s home and had a drink – before a neighbour called and asked him to move the Mini because it was blocking. He said he only drove a short distance.