These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Monday, October 14, 2019

Here is the latest round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Thomas Kelly, 69, driving while disqualified without insurance

A pensioner was seen driving on the M55 near Blackpool, less than a month after a court had banned him from the road,

Thomas Kelly, 69, of St Aidan’s Avenue, Mill Hill, Blackburn, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified without insurance.

He was sentenced to an eight week curfew from 7pm to 7am, banned from the road for 24 months and ordered to pay £85 costs with £90 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor Pam Smith said on July 2 about 4am police received intelligence about a Jaguar XF being driven on the M55.

Police stopped the car in Preston New Road, Blackpool, and Kelly immediately admitted being a disqualified driver.

He had been banned on June 13 this year for drug driving.

Robert Castle, defending, said that his client had told him his Jaguar had been being used by a man who was involved in crime and that he had received threats from the associates of that man.

He had reported the matter to the police but the Jaguar was not recovered.Kelly then came across his car in Blackburn. He had the key for it and decided to drive it off because he was desperate to get the vehicle away from there.

Jason Sims, 34, assault

A customer assaulted a bar manager after he refused to serve him because he was so drunk.

Jason Sims had been to the funeral of a good friend’s father before he punched the manager in the face.

Sims, a 34-year-old glass cutter, of Queen Street, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to assault.

He was sentenced to a 12 month community order with up to 20 days’ rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service, ordered to do 80 hours’ unpaid work for the community, and told to pay £200 compensation with £85 costs plus £90 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor Pam Smith said on September 19 at about 6pm, Sims went into Molloys in Talbot Road.

The bar manager, who had known Sims at school, refused about three times to serve him because he was so drunk.

Sims told him: “Give me a pint or I’ll come round there and smash you in the face and serve myself.”

Later, when the manager went to the glass wash, he saw Sims behind the bar. When approached, Sims squared up to the manager and hit him in the right side of his face, causing redness and bending his glasses.At the time he was on post prison sentence supervision for assault and other offences.Kathryn Jamieson-Sinclair, defending, said the day of the offence

Sims had been to the funeral of a lifelong friend’s father.

He had assisted and supported his friend with her father’s care when he was dying of cancer and the funeral had brought back memories of his own father’s death.

After the funeral, he had drunk alcohol and lost his temper,

Mrs Jamieson-Sinclair added: “He does not habitually drink, but when he binge drinks there have been issues for and by him.”

David Brewer, 37, burglary

A man has been jailed for sixteen weeks for burgling the pharmacy at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

David Brewer, 37, of Chaunce Street,Blackpool, admitted the offence.

Prosecutor Pam Smith said a member of staff heard the pharmacy alarm go off in the early hours of the morning. She looked into the unit and saw Brewer next to a broken window.

Police were called and Brewer was detained.

Howard Green,defending, said Brewer was trying to get painkillers for a knee injury. Brewer must also pay £122 victims’ surcharge.