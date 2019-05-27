These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Monday, May 27, 2019

Here is today's round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Paul Gerrard, 51, drunk and disorderly

A patient repeatedly tried to pee in an ambulance after being picked up from the tram tracks where he had collapsed.

Drunken, Paul Gerrard, eventually had to be removed from the ambulance by paramedics and the police were alerted because he was weaving about in the road.

Gerrard, 51, of Platt Street, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly.

He was given a 12 months conditional discharge and ordered to pay £20 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said on police were called after being told a patient had been aggressive to ambulance staff after being told he couldn’t urinate in the emergency vehicle on May 2 at 4.55pm.

After being told to leave the ambulance, Gerrard was weaving about on Henthorne Street and told a police officer: “Go and get your bonus elsewhere.”

Howard Green, defending, said Gerrard was on a restraining order which banned him from contacting his former girlfriend.Gerrard said that girlfriend kept ringing him but he did not answer her calls.

The defence added that Gerrard had been under stress, partly because of the calls, and had drunk too much. Since the incident he had avoided the booze.

Michael Roberts, 31, breaching court order

A man was criticised by a judge after he admitted putting his job before a court order.

Michael Roberts, 31, of Egremont Avenue, Cleveleys, was prosecuted by the probation service after he breached the terms of his order.

He failed to turn up for his community service three times and had not finished his rehabilitation programme after an earlier sentence for criminal damage and two counts of fraud.

District Judge Jane Goodwin was told by defence solicitor Trevor Colebourne that his client was working six days a week.

“He is working 65 hours a week at £14-20 an hour and does not want to lose this job on a building site,” Mr Colebourne said.

But the judge extended Roberts’ community order by six months and told him to do 20 more hours of unpaid work.

She said: “You should prioritise the court order above your job or else you will end up in prison.

Adam Jacobs, 24, assault and causing damage

A man who had been to an awards ceremony for his local rugby team was described as “flipping” in the taxi home.

Adam Jacobs, who admitted later he had possibly drunk about 20 pints, threatened to kill the cab driver and smashed their window.

Jacobs, a 24-year-old groundworker, of Highcroft Avenue, Bispham, pleaded guilty to assault and causing damage.

Magistrates said he must pay a total of £1,183 in financial penalties.

This consisted of a £368 fine with £85 costs plus £30 victims’ surcharge and compensation of £700 to the taxi driver and for the cab window.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said Jacobs and three other passengers were picked up in Blackpool on May 4 at 11.20pm.

The cabbie said that during the journey “out of nowhere” Jacobs “flipped”, threatening to knock him out.

Jacobs was asked to leave and got out.

He threatened to kill the driver and punched the driver’s window shattering glass over the cabbie and taxi.

The driver thought some glass had gone in his eye.

When interviewed by police Jacobs said he had been drunk and had had possibly drunk about 20 pints.

Martin Hillson, defending, told magistrates: “At no point did he hit or punch the taxi driver.

There was no physical contact between them.”

Jake Taylor, 23, causing damage

A man broke his former girlfriend’s phone when he knocked it out of her hand after she said she was going to call the police.

Jake Taylor, a 23-year-old out-of-work salesman, of Hector Road, Darwen, pleaded guilty to causing damage.

He was fined £80 with £50 costs and ordered to pay £100 compensation.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said Taylor went to his ex’s home in Blackpool on May 4.

There was an argument and after his ex said she was going to call the police Taylor knocked the phone out of her hand cracking the screen.

When interviewed he said he got upset after he asked his ex to go outside so they would not argue in front of the children.

Howard Green, defending, said his client, who admitted being reckless by knocking the phone, would like to give the relationship with his ex another try if she wanted to.