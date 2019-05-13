These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Monday, May 13, 2019

Here are the latest cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Sean Morrison, 31, begging

A beggar has been banned from Blackpool town centre under the terms of a Criminal Behaviour Order imposed by Blackpool Magistrates.

Sean Morrison, 31, must not enter the centre of the resort for the next two years unless he fulfils approved appointments.

The order was handed out to Morrison, of Central Drive, Blackpool, after he admitted two charges of begging.

Prosecuting for Blackpool Council, Mike Caveney, said Morrison was regularly seen by council officers in the town centre asking for money from the public.

He added: “Since December he has been seen 65 times.We have a statement from the owner of one shop that Morrison’s activities have affected his trade.Morrison has put people off entering his premises.

“Morrison regularly sits next to a car park payment machine at the Houndshill shopping centre. People say they feel intimidated by him being there and don’t want to use the machine.”

As well as the order Morrison was fined £50 and must pay £30 victims surcharge.

Daniel McCunnie, 38, burglary

A drunken man broke into a Blackpool travel agents and trashed the offices.

Daniel McCunnie, 38, of Bradshaw Street, Failsworth, Manchester, pleaded guilty to burgling Vacation Travel on Birley Street.

As well as committing damage, he also stole office equipment – a CCTV camera and an alarm.

McCunnie was ordered to pay the firm £1,300 compensation and £500 court costs.

He must do 200 hours unpaid work.

District Judge Huw Edwards told him:”You have not committed offences for some time I hope this is just a relapse.”

Colin Clapp, 33, breach of court order

A man breached a court order banning him from begging in Blackpool town centre eight times.

Colin Clapp, 33, of Sherbourne Road,Blackpool was made the subject of the ban, which runs until October 2021, by Blackpool Magistrates.

Clapp defied the ban in order to beg the public for cash which he later used to buy drugs.

He admitted the breaches and was placed on a six month drug rehabilitation programme by District Judge Huw Edwards.

He must pay £220 court costs.

Jason Phillips, 49, theft

A thief who targeted high value alcohol at Booths stores in Lancashire stealing almost booze valued at £800 has been jailed.

Jason Phillips, 49, of Grosvenor Street, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to three offences of theft.

He was sentenced to 12 weeks jail and ordered to pay £115 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Alex Mann, said Phillips stole £155 of brandy from the Booths store at Longridge, Preston, January 28.

On April 3, he took alcohol valued at £203 from Booths, Longridge, and the next day stole £421 of alcohol from Booths, Carnforth.

Phillips was described as having numerous convictions for shoplifting and had been jailed several time.

At the time of the three thefts he was on post prison supervision and a community order.

Patrick Nelligan, defending, said his client had pleaded guilty at the first opportunity and his offending had slowed down.

He was going to drug rehabilitation treatment and been giving some negative drug tests.

Patrick McConkey, 35, breach of bail terms

A man breached the terms of his bail.

Patrick McConkey, 35, of Chester Road, North Shore, was the subject of a 7 pm to 7 am curfew order pending his trial on an allegation of interfering with a motor vehicle.

However, McConkey breached the curfew when he went on an overnight coach journey, District Judge Huw Edwards heard.Patrick Nelligan, defending, said: “My client had to go to Kent to

appear before magistrates there.

“He had to stay longer than he thought and had to return on an overnight bus.”

His client was rebailed by the judge.