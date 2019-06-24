These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Monday, June 24, 2019

Here is the latest round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Alison Burke, 44, possessing a blade in public

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A mother described herself as “steaming drunk” when police saw her walking along a street carrying a carving knife and a bread knife.

Alison Burke told officers she had the weapons because she wanted to scare a person who had been arguing all day with neighbours.

Alison Burke, 44, of Castlerigg Place, Mereside, pleaded guilty to two offences of possessing a blade in public.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police got a report of someone trying to force their way into an address on Rossett Avenue on May 31 about 1.30am.

Officer saw Burke walking towards them with the two large knives. She put them down immediately when told to do so.

When interviewed Burke said she was steaming after having drunk strong lager and vodka.

She said she just wanted to scare a person who had been arguing with neighbours. She added she would never have used the knives and she was embarrassed and ashamed of her behaviour.

Robert Castle, defending, said his client, who had no previous convictions, had had a number of family bereavements, lost a close friend and had been diagnosed with depression.

The night of the offence she had assisted a neighbour and the neighbour’s children when there was a disturbance.As she went home she was followed and assaulted in the street. She

was afraid of what would happen next and got the knives to scare an individual.

She was bailed to July 16 for a pre-sentence report by Blackpool magistrates.

Neil Melling, 42, damage

A man kicked a woman’s front door after he fell off the wagon and went drinking.

Neil Melling, a 42-year-old chef, of Singleton Street, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to causing damage.

He was given a 12 months conditional discharge and ordered to pay £50 compensation with £85 costs plus £20 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said a woman heard banging at her home on Shannon Street and looked out to see Melling on March 26 at 10pm.

Melling said he would put the windows through if he could not speak to her partner.

The woman spoke to him and he left but returned minutes later and broke the front door by kicking it twice. Stephen Duffy, defending, said his client described himself as a functioning alcoholic and did not recall the incident.

Melling had said he had fallen off the wagon at the time and gone drinking.

Deniss Kivalos, 35, driving with excess alcohol

A drunken factory worker was seen driving erratically and hitting a parked car by police.

Deniss Kivalos, 35, of Keswick Road, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

He was disqualified from driving for 22 months, fined £300 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police saw Kivalos driving a Mercedes erratically on May 26 at 2.50am and colliding with a parked car in Keswick Road.

A breath test showed 89 microgrammes of alcohol - 35 is the limit. Allan Cobain, defending, told magistrates that his client said he had no excuse for his behaviour.

He had gone into town for a couple of drinks and been pulled over by police when he drove home.

The driving ban would cause hardship for Kivalos as he would have to take public transport from his home in Blackpool to his work in Kirkham.

Peter Kirby, 36, drink driving

A Fylde coast builder has won back his driving licence. Peter Kirby , 36, of Ellerbeck Road, Cleveleys successfully applied to Blackpool Magistrates to remove a five year ban imposed in May 2016.It followed his third conviction for drink driving.

His lawyer Patrick Nelligan said that Kirby had successfully completed a detox course after he admitted being an alcoholic .

He said his client had managed to run his business and keep staff employed despite not being able to drive.

Kirby told magistrates: “The last time I was in court I thought I was going to prison but after admitting to the judge I had a drink problem she gave me a last chance.

“I have taken the chance and I now thank the judge.”

He will have to take an extended retest before he drives again.

Warren Rigby, 34, damage

A man lost his temper at Blackpool North rail station when staff would not let him board a train because he had no ticket or money to buy one.

Warren Rigby 34, of Lightburn Street, Runcorn, pleaded guilty to causing damage. He was was given a 12 months conditional discharge and ordered to pay £500 compensation.