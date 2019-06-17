These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Monday, June 17, 2019

Here is the latest round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Ryan Skiba, 27, assault

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A man attacked a teenager celebrating his 18th birthday at a nightspot in Blackpool.

Ryan Skiba punched the teenager several times in the face and then kicked him as he lay unconscious on the floor of Ma Kelly’s.

Skiba, a 27-year-old former warehouse worker, of Cumberland Avenue, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to assault.

He was sentenced to a 12 month community order, with up to 20 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service, ordered to do 120 hours unpaid work for the community and told to pay £100 compensation to the victim with £85 costs plus £85 victims’ surcharge.Presiding magistrate, Pamela Haslam, told him: “It was a very nasty attack in a public place and

could have resulted in far more injuries. This is not acceptable in any place.”

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said the victim was in Ma Kelly’s on January 13, at 3am, celebrating his 18th birthday when Skiba walked up to him. The victim felt his head spin one way then the other as Skiba punched him. He said he fell to the floor and lost consciousness and was kicked. He was taken to hospital and treated for a cut to his lip, facial grazes and muscular damage to his shoulder.

In an appeal for information police put Skiba’s picture on Facebook. Skiba then surrendered to the police.

CCTV footage of the attack was shown to the court.

Hugh Pond, defending, said his client believed the victim was arguing with his friend.

Mr Pond added: “He went over and he said the victim asked him to empty his pockets which he

thought was intimidating. He felt this was a veiled threat and made a preemptive strike. He is most apologetic.”

In a report to the court, probation officer Leslie Whitttaker, said Skiba’s brother hanged himself last year and he also lost his grandfather and aunt within a short space of time. He had turned to alcohol as a coping method.

Michael Hutton, 41, having a blade in public, possession of amphetamine and cannabis

A man who rang police saying he had almost been run over in St Annes dropped a knife to the ground when officers arrived.

Michael Hutton appeared to be under the influence of a substance and was rolling his eyes, slurring his words and unsteady on his feet.

Hutton, a 41-year-old former scrap metal merchant, of Wilton Parade, North Shore, pleaded guilty to having a blade in public and possessing amphetamine and cannabis.

He was sentenced to six months jail, suspended for 12 months and ordered to pay £85 costs plus £115 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police were asked to go to St Annes Road West on May 23 at 1.15am, where a man was said to have a knife.

As officers approached Hutton he dropped a knife with a four-inch blade to the ground. When searched some bags of amphetamine and cannabis were found on him.

When interviewed, he said that a Mercedes had tried to run him down and another car followed him along St Annes seafront. He saw the knife in front of a hotel and picked it up to comfort himself.

Hutton had a previous conviction for possessing a blade in public.

Steven Townley, defending, said at the time his client was going through a bad period and was very low.

His 18 year relationship with his partner, with whom he had six children, had broken down.

Hutton had phoned the police out of fear and when officers arrived he put the knife on the ground and told police about it.

John Abela, 34, drug-driving

A driver had a cocktail of drugs in his body when police stopped his car in Blackpool.

John Abela had cocaine, cannabis, diazepam, temazepam and oxazepam in his system when he committed a number of traffic violations. Abela, 34, of Elswick Road, Ashton, Preston, pleaded guilty to driving while unfit through drugs.

He was banned from the road for 17 months and fined £120 with £30 victims’ surcharge.

His hearing was held by the court video link from Preston Prison where he is serving a 24 week sentence for offensive weapon offences and an offence of failing to provide a breath specimen.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police saw Abela driving a Fiat Punto in Blackpool, on February 2 at 2.15pm.

He went into the wrong lane at roundabouts and committed other traffic violations so police stopped him on Tennyson Avenue.

A roadside test proved positive for drugs and a blood test showed drugs in his body.

Abela told magistrates: “I’m sorry for my behaviour.”