These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Monday, July 8, 2019

Here is the latest round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Gavin Chesworth, 39, possession of weapon

A man turned up at his ex-partner’s hone brandishing a baseball bat.

Dad-of-two Gavin Chesworth threatened his former partner’s new boyfriend with the bat and shouted: “I am going to get you – you are a dead man.”

The 39-year-old, of Hillcroft, Kirkham, admitted using threatening behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place. He was given a 26-week jail term suspended for two years and put on a two-year restraining order.

He must also do 30 days’ rehabilitation and pay his victim £150 compensation.The court heard he had been drinking and “saw red” over comments posted on Facebook. Chesworth’s jail

term was suspended because of his two daughters who relied upon him.

Lee Nobbs, 36, drink driving

A driver stopped by police in a routine check was found to be more than twice over the alcohol limit.

Lee Nobbs, 36, of South Promenade, South Shore, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol, without insurance or an MoT and not in accordance with his licence. He was banned from the road for 20 months, fined £140 with £85 costs and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge.

Nobbs was stopped as he drove a Renault Megane on Park Road. A breath test showed 75 microgrammes of alcohol in his body - 35 is the limit. He had a previous drink-drive conviction and was on licence from prison at the time of the offences.

Mitch Sarangi, defending, said Nobbs had once had a drug issue but his problem now was drink for which he was getting help.

Scott Reagan, 35, threats and criminal damage

A man threatened to burn his ex-partner’s house down after he had been drinking.

Flooring fitter Scott Reagan, 35, of Egerton Road,North Shore, admitted threats to damage property at Breeze Close, Thornton.

He also pleaded guilty to criminal damage to a doorway and rug valued at £150.

Reagan was given a two-year community order to include 30 days’ rehabilitation and alcohol treatment.

The court heard Reagan locked himself in the bathroom and tried to set fire to the door way using after-shave.

A probation report said Reagan had a drink problem but was able to keep down his job.

Michael Newton, 47, drink driving

A trip to Blackpool to celebrate his wife’s birthday ended in disaster for a driver who was more than twice over the alcohol limit.

Michael Newton, aged 47, of Appley Bridge, Wigan, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

He was banned from the road for 20 months, fined £420 with £85 costs and ordered to pay a £42 victim surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said on June 16 at 12.25am police saw Newton driving a Citroen Berlingo at slow speed on the A6 at Bilsborrow.

Newton was stopped and a blood test at the station showed 81 microgrammes of alcohol in his body - 35 is the limit.

Martin Hillson, defending, said his client, who had no previous convictions, co-operated with the police and immediately pleaded guilty.

Newton and his wife had come to the resort to celebrate his wife’s birthday.

They went out with friends and there was a verbal disagreement. Newton then decided to drive off to clear his head.

Thomas Bronwley, 23, drug driving

A carer was caught drug driving when he took medication to his mother who was on a break in Blackpool.

Thomas Brownley, 23, of Westwood Close, Farnworth, Bolton, pleaded guilty to two offences of drug driving. He was put on a six-week curfew from 8pm to 6am, banned from the road for two years and told to pay £85 costs plus an £85 victim surcharge.

Prosecutor Pam Smith, said on March 31 at 2.10pm police patrolling the M55 at Kirkham pulled Brownley over because of concerns about the tinted windows and licence plate of his Audi.

Brownley, who smelt of cannabis, had three male passengers on board.

A blood test showed 3.3 units of cannabis in his body – the limit is two – and 658 units of diazepam in his body – the limit is 550.

Martin Hillson, defending, said his client, who had no previous convictions, acted as a carer for his mother who had epilepsy and also for his father who had a number of health issues.His

mother and father had gone to Blackpool for a short break and he got a call to say his mum had forgotten her epilepsy medication. Brownley had been taking Diazepam and cannabis oil as he had trouble sleeping.