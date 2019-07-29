These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Monday, July 29, 2019

Here is today's round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Michael Todd, 50, possession of heroin and diazepam and being in charge of a car while unfit through drugs

A 50-year-old drug abuser sat slumped in the driver’s seat on a petrol station forecourt.

When Michael Todd failed to get out of his car and fill up his vehicle from the petrol pump he had parked next to, the garage staff called the police.

Todd of Sidford Court, Layton, was arrested when police realised he was moving slowly and was almost incoherent. They also found syringes in the car.

Todd admitted possession of heroin and diazepam and being in charge of a car whilst unfit through drugs

He was placed on a one year community order with a six month drug rehabilitation order. He was banned from the road for a year and ordered to pay £155 costs.

Steven Duffy, defending, said his client had been in a confused and dazed state.

He said: “He and his wife split up and on that day she had given him £1,000 and told him to get himself a flat and sort himself out.”

Danielle Anderson, 39, drunk and disorderly

A woman was drunk in a field and tried to run away from police officers.

Danielle Anderson, a 39-year-old mother, of Queens Drive, Staining, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly.

She was given a 12 months conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs with £20 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police were called because of concerns for Anderson’s health and wellbeing on July 4, at 3.20pm.

Officers found her in a field behind Normoss Road and described her as drunk and abusive.

She tried to evade officers but was detained.

Attempts were made to contact a mobile mental health unit to help her, but she tried to escape again and was abusive again.

Anderson told magistrates: “I was struggling with my mental health that day so I got a drink and took it into the field. I saw mum and the police come into the field and I panicked and ran.”

Jonathan Alcock, 29, driving while disqualified and without insurance

A man who was caught driving while disqualified only two days after appearing in court for the same offence has been jailed.

Jonathan Alcock had now amassed four offences of driving while disqualified.

Alcock, 29, a mechanic, of Furness Avenue, Grange Park, pleaded guilty to driving while banned without insurance.

He was sentenced to eight weeks jail, disqualified from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay £115 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said a police officer on patrol on Westcliffe Drive saw Alcock driving a Land Rover Discovery on June 27, at 2pm, and believed he was not wearing a seat belt.

Alcock was stopped and inquiries revealed he had been banned from the road for three years in 2017 for failing to provide a breath specimen. Two days before June 27 he had appeared at court and been banned for six months for driving while disqualified.

He had three previous convictions for driving while banned.

Steven Townley, defending, said his client had run his own car repairs business. When he was banned in 2017 Alcock was able to carry on his business for a couple of years.

He then suffered a couple of injuries to his hands for which he was undergoing medical treatment. His business failed and to make ends meet he took on small jobs.

When Alcock was stopped he had been test driving the Land Rover Discovery after a friend who owned it said it had not been driving properly.

Ian Wallace, 51, drunk and disorderly

A drunken man yelled abuse at the top of his lungs towards ambulance staff and police officers.

Ian Wallace, a 51-year-old fork lift truck driver, of Crystal Road, South Shore, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly.

He was fined £80 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £32 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police got a report a man was lying in the road with some beer on Blackpool Promenade on July 7.

When they got there, Wallace was in the back of an ambulance.

It was a busy Sunday afternoon and Wallace was yelling abuse at medics and police officers.

He had previous convictions for being drunk and disorderly.

Wallace told magistrates he had recently broken up with his girlfriend and decided to get some cans to “try and ease his thinking”.

He could not remember anything of the incident, when interviewed.