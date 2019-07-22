These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Monday, July 22, 2019

Have your say

Here is the latest round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Brunis Cimme, 45, driving while disqualified

Blackpool Magistrates Court

A man made his first appearance after being accused of driving while disqualified.

Brunis Cimme, 45, of Chapel Street, Blackpool, allegedly drove a Citroen C5 car in Bispham Road on May 23, despite being banned from the roads.

The proceedings were relayed to the Latvian national by an interpreter.

Defence lawyer Stephen Duffy asked for the case to be adjourned so more enquiries could be carried out. Magistrates agreed.

Leslie Smith, 40, failing to complete impairment tests

A man’s behaviour baffled police after they were called to a car crash.

Leslie Smith, 40, of Lytham Road, South Shore, blew under the legal drink-drive limit and also passed tests for cannabis and cocaine.

But he refused to do preliminary impairment tests unless police would give him his mobile phone to film himself.

Defending, Steven Townley, said: “In the road accident, he had a bang on the head and believes he was suffering from concussion.”

The crash happened when Smith’s car hit a metal bollard in central Blackpool, with police finding the vehicle parked in an alleyway near Ashton Road.

Officers found Smith near the car and took him to the police station –where he refused the tests – after he passed the drink and drugs tests.

Smith pleaded guilty to failing to complete the tests and was fined £90 and also ordered to pay £115 costs.

Howard Ellinsworth, 55, drink-driving

A motorist was found to be over the legal drink-drive limit after driving the wrong way down a one-way street towards oncoming traffic.

Howard Ellinsworth, 55, of Queens Drive, Staining, admitted drink-driving and was sentenced to a 12 month community order.

He was also ordered to 60 hours’ community service, was banned from the roads for 23 months, and told to pay £85 costs with £90 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor Sarah Perkins said Ellinsworth was spotted by police driving a Renault the wrong way at a junction, at around 6.15pm on Saturday, June 29.

He was stopped in Mowbray Drive, when an officer noted his speech was slurred and his pupils were dilated.

A breath test showed 90 microgrammes of alcohol in Ellinsworth’s system. The limit is 35.

Ellinsworth, who had no past convictions, said: “I’m remorseful. I did not realise I was over the limit. I had not had much to drink that day. I feel I was just topping up.”

Hopton Atkinson, 53, assault

A Fleetwood man will face trial after being accused of two attacks on a woman.

Hopton Atkinson, 53, of Whinfield Avenue, is accused of assaults on Tuesday and Wednesday, July 16 and 17.

District Judge Jane Goodwin set his trial date for October 7. Bail was granted.

Kelly Dawson, 35, theft and breach of a conditional discharge

A woman panicked and turned to theft in a bid to pay to go and see her mum, who had collapsed.

Kelly Dawson was staying with her partner in Blackpool had no money to travel to Manchester, the court was told.

Jobless Dawson, 35, of Mora Street, Gorton, pleaded guilty to theft, and breaching a conditional discharge imposed on her for two offences of theft.

She was fined £40 and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor Sarah Perkins said Dawson was caught in the Morrisons supermarket after stealing £24 of meat at around 2pm on Friday, June 26.

Brett Chappell, defending, said his client was in Blackpool when she got a call from her son, who was at their home in Manchester.

The son said Dawson’s mum had collapsed and asked what to do, the court heard.

She told him to call an ambulance – before his phone ran out of battery.

Dawson, who had no history of a problem with drink or drugs, was desperate to get to Manchester but had no money for the train so acted impulsively.

Christopher Lucas, 39, sending offensive Facebook messages

A man accused of sending grossly offensive Facebook messages to his now ex-partner had his case adjourned.

Christopher Lucas, 39, of Reads Avenue, Blackpool, was due to be sentenced after pleading guilty, but the hearing was delayed so issues involving his legal aid could be sorted out.