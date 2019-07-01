These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Monday, July 1, 2019

Here is the latest round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Lauren Degisi, 27, drink-driving

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A company director was over the alcohol limit when she crashed into the back of a lorry following a spa day.

Lauren Degisi told police she had drunk a glass of Prosecco and a spritzer during the day of pampering at Ribby Hall, Wrea Green.

Degisi, a 27-year-old mother-of-one, of Dukes Rise, Bury, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

She was banned from the road for 12 months, fined £230 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police were called to Fleetwood Road, Wesham, on June 3, where there was a Land Rover with extensive front end damage.

No-one was with the car so officers arranged for a recovery vehicle and around 7pm they saw Degisi and another woman walk up.

Degisi admitted being the driver.

She said she and her friend had gone to charge up her phone and arrange for the car to be recovered after she hit the back of a lorry when it braked suddenly at a roundabout.

Patrick Nelligan, defending, said his client had a glass of Prosecco when she first arrived for her spa day.

After her treatments she had a glass of spritzer which must have contained more alcohol than she knew she was being given.

She was a company director whose clients expected to see her and her four-year-old son had to be taken to nursery, so she would have to employ a driver.

Hayley Volenstee, 19, drunk and disorderly

A teenager who had been ejected from a Blackpool bar pushed her trainer into a police officer’s face.

Hayley Volenstee, 19, of Westcliffe Drive, Layton, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly.She was fined £40 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police were called to outside The Flying Handbag on June 19, at 11.45pm, where Volenstee was being restrained after an incident inside.

Police tried numerous times to get her to leave the area and offered to take her home.

Volenstee kept swearing in front of passersby, threatened to assault an officer and then pushed her trainer in his face.

Stephen Duffy, defending, said his client, who had mental health difficulties for which she was getting help, was pleasant and polite when sober.

Robert Buscu, 33 failing to provide a specimen of breath

A driver who crashed his car into a parked vehicle admitted he had been drinking beer but failed to take a vital breathalyser test.

Robert Buscu shouted out in Blackpool police headquarters: “I refuse everything”, and said he had had a panic attack in the cell.

Buscu, 33, of Singleton Court, Chapel Street, Blackpool, who had the court proceedings relayed to him by a Romanian interpreter, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a breath specimen.

He was sentenced to a six months curfew from 9pm to 6am, banned from the road for 30 months and ordered to pay £85 costs with £85 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police went to an accident on Lytham Road, South Shore, on May 31, where Buscu’s Renault Megane had collided with a parked Mercedes.

Buscu, who said he had been drinking beer, provided a roadside breath test reading of 95 microgrammes - the limit is 35.

At the station police described him as uncooperative. He provided one of the required breath tests but not the second one needed.

Patrick Nelligan, defending, said his client, who had no previous convictions, had pleaded guilty immediately.

Buscu, who had suffered from tuberculosis when he was younger, had had a panic attack in the cell.

The driving ban meant he would lose his job as a nighttime takeaway delivery driver.

Aaron Hill, 54, drink-driving

A visitor almost crashed into a police car at Blackpool when he turned across its path. Aaron Hill, 54, of Ty Capel, Caernarfon, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.He was banned from the road for 12 months, fined £50 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said Hill pulled out in front of a police car in his Volvo narrowly avoiding a collision on June 8, at 8.40pm.

He was stopped on Park Road and a breath test showed 40 microgrammes of alcohol in his body - 35 is the limit.

Patrick Nelligan, defending, said his client, who had no previous convictions, came to Blackpool with his partner and had drunk alcohol some five hours before he was stopped by police.

He and his partner were staying at a hotel but there was an incident and he decided to leave to get away from his partner.