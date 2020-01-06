These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Monday, January 6, 2020

This is the latest round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Hayley Van Vollenstee, 20, assaulting medical staff and police

A woman made her first appearance in court and admitted attacking medical staff and police.

Hayley Van Vollunstee, 20, of Raikes Parade, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to assaulting a female nurse, male emergency department assistant, and a male police officer.

She also admitting burgling LCR Limited in Church Street, Blackpool, with the intent to cause damage, assaulting a police officer with the intention of resisting arrest, and being drunk and disorderly.

The offences took place between December 6 and Boxing Day last year.

Vollenstee was bailed for pre-sentence reports.

Katie Coulburn, 37, drink-driving

A student had male passengers in her car when she was almost twice the legal drink-drive limit – and caught during the police’s annual anti-drink-driving campaign.

Katie Coulburn, 37, of Cherry Tree Road, Marton, pleaded guilty to drink-driving and was banned from the roads for 17 months.

She was also fined £180 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £32 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor Pam Smith said police spotted Coulburn driving a Seat Ibiza on Blackpool’s Promenade in the early hours of December 12.

She was in the nearside lane to turning left only, but carried straight on before turning into Lytham Road, South Shore, without indicating.

She admitted drinking Jack Daniels bourbon, and a breath test showed 69 microgrammes of alcohol in her system. The limit is 35.

David Charnley, defending, said his client, who had no previous convictions, felt able to drive.

She said she would never do it again.

George Watt, 22, pitch invasion at Bloomfield Road

A football fan had a charge against him dropped.

George Watt, 22, of Moorland Avenue, Poulton, stood accused of invading the pitch at Bloomfield Road during the derby match between homeside Blackpool FC and local rivals Fleetwood Town on December 7.

Watts had the charge against him dropped formally by magistrates.

John Cygal, 52, breaching community order

A scaffolder was brought to court because of his bad behaviour towards probation staff.

It was his second breach of a community order imposed after he was caught drink-driving for the third time in 10 years.

John Cygal, 52, of Navena Avenue, Fleetwood, was given an 18-month order, which included unpaid work for the community.

Cygal was offensive over the phone and in the probation workers’ office, so was prosecuted.

He was given a six-week suspended prison sentence and told to pay £60 costs.

Cygal told magistrates: “I work away from home for weeks at a time. No-one listened to me and I became angry.”

Samuel Wolstencroft, 21, drug-driving and possessing cocaine

An apprentice looking forward to a career with a motor dealership lost his job after driving under the influence of drugs, the court was told.

Samuel Wolstencraft used cocaine before agreeing to chauffeur a senior colleague back from a work trip to a resort casino.

The 21-year-old, of Durham Drive, Oswaldtwistle in east Lancashire, pleaded guilty to two drug-driving offences, and one offence of possessing class A drug cocaine.

He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £333 with £85 costs, and told to pay £32 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor Pam Smith said police stopped Wolstencraft as he drove a BMW on Queen’s Promenade at around 2am on July 4.

A blood test showed 35 units of cocaine in his system, above the legal limit of 10.

It also showed 276 units of a cocaine derivative. The limit is 50.

John McLaren, defending, said his client, who had no previous convictions, was on a night out with his colleagues. Some, including Wolstencraft, had taken cocaine and gone to a casino.

Afterwards, a colleague wanted a lift to another’s home in Wyre, with Wolstencraft agreeing to drive him.

Mr McLaren said Wolstencraft was now working as a labourer.

Liam Hewitt, 22, making threats and causing criminal damage

A Blackpool man accused of threatening his mum has denied the offence.

Liam Hewitt, 22, of Sutherland Road, Blackpool, was granted bail by magistrates, who were told the defendant also faces an allegation of causing criminal damage at his mum’s home.

As conditions of his bail, Hewitt must not contact his mother or enter Inver Avenue in Bispham. A trial is set for February 24.