These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Monday, January 13, 2020

Here is the latest round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Lee Brown

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A self-employed plasterer has avoiding a driving ban.

Lee Brown, of Hawknest Avenue, Fleetwood, admitted driving his former girlfriend’s Audi car without insurance.

Blackpool Magistrates were told that Brown thought he was covered to drive the vehicle on his comprehensive insurance he held for his works van.

However, checks revealed this was not the case. His lawyer Steven Townley told the court that imposing a ban on Brown was cause the 43-year-old hardship.

He would lose work, be unable to pay rent and would have difficulty seeing his daughter. The court fined Brown £500 and ordered him to pay £135 costs.

Christopher Kendall

Police found a man hiding in a shower when they visited his former’s partners flat.

Christopher Kendall breached the terms of a restraining order which forbids him from contacting the woman. Kendall, formerly of The Promenade, Blackpool, admitted the breach and breaching the terms of his community order by failing to keep appointments with the probation service or react to their phone calls.

He was put on a new order with 25 days rehabilitation and 60 hours unpaid work. He must pay £90 costs.

His lawyer Howard Green told Blackpool Magistrates Court: “The fact of the matter is that she asked him to come round and see her. There is no suggestion that there was any trouble.”

Stephen Ronson

A driver was more than twice the alcohol limit when he crashed through a gate into a farmer’s field and landed in a ditch.

Stephen Ronson, 58, of Stakepool Cottages, Lancaster Road, Pilling, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

He was banned from the road for 20 months, fined a £120 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £32 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool Magistrates.

Prosecutor Pam Smith said on December 21 at 9.40pm a witness living on Lancaster Road, Pilling, heard a loud bang and looked out to see a Ford car in the field opposite. Ronson was stuck in a ditch and kept revving the engine.

A breath test showed 80 microgrammes of alcohol in his body - 35 is the limit. When interviewed Ronson said he had drunk two thirds of a bottle of whisky. Gerry Coyle, defending, said that Ronson had drunk more than normal.

He had gone to buy cigarettes and misjudged the road.

Jason Phillips

A serial shoplifter targeted the Booths store chain. Jason Phillips stole hundreds of pounds worth of alcohol and top of the range food to sell on for money to feed his heroin addiction, Blackpool magistrates heard.Phillips, 50, of Dickson Road, admitted stealing from Booths’ Garstang and Longridge outlets and five of their Cumbria stores.

In all he stole stock valued at more than £3,400. He was jailed for 16 weeks.

His lawyer Steven Townley said: “The thefts were not sophisticated. He walks in fills a trolly and walks out. He sells what he steal for money for drugs.”

Michael Korepta

A windows worker resisted arrest when police were called to deal with his drunken behaviour in a Blackpool fast food restaurant.

Michael Korepta, 27, of Dover Road, Blackpool, hurt the officer’s hand and pushed her during the incident.

He admitted the offence when he appeared at Blackpool Magistrates Court where he was fined £185 and ordered to pay the officer £80 compensation.

Michael Dixon

A Fleetwood man has been sent for trial at Preston Crown Court.

Michael Dixon, 34, of Windsor Terrace, was remanded in custody by District Judge Jane Goodwin sitting at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

He will appear at the higher court on February 11.

Dixon faces a charge of assaulting a woman and three allegations of harassment against the same female.

Grant Blackshaw

A man seen fighting refused to let go of his opponent when a police officer tried to separate them. Grant Blackshaw, 29, of Manor Road, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly.He was given a 12 months conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs with £21 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates.

The offence happened on December 20 at 11.10pm near the Thatched pub in Poulton.

Blackshaw was spotted swinging punches and refused to release his grip on another manBlackshaw, who had no previous convictions, said the offence took place during the Christmas

festivities when he had had a bit too much to drink.