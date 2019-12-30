These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Monday, December 30, 2019

These are the latest cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Simon Croft, 31, breach of criminal behaviour order

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A man breached a court order three times by being in areas of Blackpool town centre he was banned from.

Simon Croft, 31, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to three offences of breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).

Croft was fined £60 but magistrates said he could remain in the court foyer until lunchtime in lieu of the financial penalty.

Prosecutor Pam Smith said Croft had previously been put on a two-year CBO which banned him from areas of the town centre unless he was going to a chemist or treatment for which he had prior appointments.

On October 22 and 23 and November 8 he was seen in areas of the town he was banned from without having an appointment.

Stephen Duffy, defending, said his client, who had been homeless for a couple of years, had collapsed and been diagnosed with pneumonia for which he was treated in hospital for six-and-a-half weeks. During that time his benefits were stopped so when he was discharged from hospital he kept having to go to the job centre and was unable to book appointments to go there.

Ellie-Mae MacDonald, 18, drunk and disorderly

A teenager was arrested after annoying residents by kicking out at doors on her street.

Ellie-Mae MacDonald, 18, of Manchester Road, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly.

She was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £40 costs plus a £21 victim surcharge.

Prosecutor Pam Smith said on November 23 police were called to Manchester Road following reports of doors being kicked.

When officers arrived, a number of residents were outside having been annoyed by MacDonald’s behaviour.

She repeatedly shouted at residents and officers and was arrested.

MacDonald told magistrates it would never happen again.

Reece McDonough, 18, drug driving

A teenage driver who had the horse anaesthetic Ketamine in his body had three females passengers in his car.

Reece McDonough, a barber, 18, of Primrose Terrace, School Road, Marton, pleaded guilty to drug driving. He was banned from the road for 18 months, fined £120 with £85 costs and ordered to pay a £32 victim surcharge.

Prosecutor Pam Smith said on July 21, at around 4.30am, police saw McDonough double parked in a Fiat Bravo on Queen Street with its hazard warning lights flashing.

After a positive roadside drug wipe, a blood test showed 222 units of Ketamine in McDonough’s body – 20 is the legal limit.

Robert Castle, defending, told magistrates his client apologised and said it would never happen again.

He added McDonough had worked as a mobile barber but the loss of his licence meant he would not be able to do that job.

Shaun Simpson, 45, assault

A dad-of-nine pushed his former partner causing her to fall against a kitchen worktop.

Shaun Simpson, 45, of Baldwin Grove, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to assault.

He was sentenced to a 12-month community order with up to 30 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service and told to pay a £95 victim surcharge.

Prosecutor Pam Smith said Simpson’s ex said they had had an on-off relationship for six years and had two children together.

They had separated but Simpson stayed the night and the next morning, on November 5, they argued and he had pushed her.

Stephen Duffy, defending, said his client had pushed his ex because he wanted to get out of the address to calm down.

Matthew Bridge, 32, drug driving

A driver had two passengers in his car when he was caught drug driving by police.

Matthew Bridge, 32, formerly of Wyre Street, Fleetwood, now living at Lockerbie Avenue, Anchorsholme, pleaded guilty to driving while over the drug limit. He was disqualified from the road for 14 months, fined £120 and made to pay a £32 victim surcharge.

Prosecutor Pam Smith said on July 5 at 1.20am police saw Bridge driving a Golf on Hornby Road.

A blood test showed Bridge had 136 units of Benzoylecgonine, a derivative of cocaine, in his body – 50 is the limit.

David Charnley, defending, said his client had mental health issues and suffered from paranoid schizophrenia and bi-polar disorder for which he took medication.