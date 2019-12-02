These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Monday, December 2, 2019

Here is today's round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Steven Jarvis, 35, drunk and disorderly

A man threatened to headbutt and punch police officers after he was handcuffed.

Steven Jarvis, 35, of Park Road, Blackpool, pleaded guilty and disorderly and was fined £40 with £85 costs. He was also told to pay £32 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor Sazeeda Ismail said police officers on the beat were approached by a couple, who said Jarvis had threatened to stab them, in the early hours of Sunday, November 10.

As the officers tried to detain him, Jarvis became aggressive and had to be pushed up against a shop window.

He threatened the officers and had to be put in a head-guard while in a holding cell at the police station.

Jarvis had 59 previous offences.

Martin Hillson, defending, said his client was walking home when a woman – a friend of his ex-partner’s – approached him with her boyfriend.

There were a row and the boyfriend hit Jarvis, he said.

Jarvis, who has a mental illness, became upset after trying to explain to police he had been attacked.

Hayley Ridler, 36, failing to comply with a court order

A mum-of-four breached a court order because she was struggling to look after her family on her own, the court was told.

Hayley Ridler, 36, of Fordway Avenue, Layton, admitted failing to comply with the order, and was given an extra five days of rehabilitation added to her sentence.

Charmain Price, prosecuting for the probation service, said Ridler was previously put on a community order with up to 30 days’ rehab, and had been given flexibility because of emotional issues and childcare problems.However, she had missed two appointments with her probation officer.

Ridler told magistrates she had four children, aged from three to 16, that she looked after on her own and was struggling.She said: “I have financial difficulties and an eviction notice.”

She said she called her probation officer because of the difficulties, and asked for a home visit but had heard nothing back.

Jason Hallwood, 30, assault

A man spat in the eye of a female train guard at the Blackpool North railway station.

Jason Hallwood, 30, of Meadowgate, Salford, was with his partner and children when he became aggressive with the guard and other passengers after boarding the train.

He was bailed for pre-sentence reports after pleading guilty to assault.

Prosecutor Sazeeda Ismail said Hallwood board the train at Blackpool North at around 11pm on April 15.

The guard, who was also acting as a conductor, asked his partner if she was okay because she looked to have blood coming from her nose – but Hallwood took offence.

He became loud, was aggressive to four other women who got on the train, and his children were crying, the court was told.

He refused to leave the train and told people: “I’ll stab you all,” before spitting.

The spittle went into the guard’s eye and ran down her cheek.

Defence lawyer Martin Hillson asked for the pre-sentence reports.

Oliver Dugdale, 21, drink-driving

A scaffolder who was more than twice the legal alcohol limit grabbed onto the steering wheel when police tried to get him out of his car.

Oliver Dugdale, 21, of Wytham Street, Padiham, pleaded guilty to drink-driving and was banned from the road for 20 months.

He was also fined £320 with £85 costs and told to pay £32 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor Sazeeda Ismail said police parked at Marton circle saw Dugdale driving a Ford Fiesta at high speed off the M55 slip road and onto Preston New Road, where he was weaving side-to-side and nearly hit a kerb, at around 2.30am on Saturday, November 9.

Dugdale was stopped and resisted police when the attempted to get him out the car. His T-shirt ripped.

A breath test showed 75 microgrammes of alcohol in his body – 35 is the limit.

Martin Hillson, defending, said his client, who had no previous convictions, had been out in Burnley with his girlfriend and aunt and had no intention of driving that night.

But Dugdale then got a call from his mum, who was visiting Blackpool with her partner and was in tears and asked for his help.

Mr Hillson said there was a disagreement with police because Dugdale realised he was going to be arrested but wanted to go to his mother’s aid.