These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Monday, August 5, 2019

Here is the latest round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Joshua Taylor, 29, and Foy Robinson, 30, assault of Birkdale

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

The 47-year-old who said he was unhappy about the all night party in the next door maisonette in Bispham was assaulted by two men.

He had words with the female owner of the property whom he found outside when he went to walk his dog the following morning.

The woman went back inside and two male partygoers decided to intervene.

They confronted the dog walker and assaulted him in the rear alleyway.

Joshua Taylor, 29, of Birkdale Avenue, Bispham, and Foy Robinson, 30, of Hampton Road, South Shore, were found guilty after a trial.

The pair had been drinking throughout the night and had also taken cocaine.

Sentencing the duo, chairman David Hearton said: “This was a sustained and unprovoked attack. It was a joint enterprise by you fuelled by drink and drugs.”

Both men were given a 12 week jail term suspended for a year.

They must undertake a 12 week curfew . Robinson must also do 10 rehabilitation days.

They must each pay their victim £100 compensation and each pay £315 costs.

Allan Cobain, who defended plasterer, Taylor, said his client was suffering domestic problems at the time of the incident and had decided to drink heavily.

The lawyer claimed that Taylor had also suffered in the incident and had been pushed over banging his head.

Suzanne Mugford, defending Robinson, said her client had tried to act as peace-maker.

Richard Bailey, 39, driving while disqualified, no insurance

A disqualified driver caught behind the wheel confessed to the police officer who stopped him that he had driven every day since being banned from the road by a court.

Richard Bailey, a 39-year-old carer, of Ennerdale Road, Fleetwood, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified without insurance.

He was sentenced to an eight week curfew from 11pm to 8am, put on six months drug rehabilitation, disqualified from driving for six months and ordered to pay £85 costs with £85 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said Bailey had been disqualified from driving for 12 months for two offences of drug driving on April 30.

Less than two months later on June 20 at 2pm police stopped him as he drove a Honda Civic on Bold Street, Fleetwood. The prosecutor said: “The defendant said he had been driving the vehicle every day since being banned and he knew he was not insured.” Bailey told magistrates that the car he had been driving was his own disability vehicle and added: “I’m glad the officer saw me. I thought I was being clever, but I was being foolish. I have not driven since.”

A pre-sentence report on Bailey said he helped care for his grandfather, mother and aunt.

He had previously had Tuberculosis and now suffered from COPD and emphysema.

Hayley Van Vollenstee, 20, criminal damage

A woman who had been drinking kicked a chemist’s door smashing a glass panel at the bottom.

Hayley Van Vollenstee, 20, of Raikes Parade, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to causing damage.

She was given a 12 months conditional discharge and ordered to pay £80 compensation with £20 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said Van Vollenstee was seen kicking and breaking a glass panel in the door of the Well Pharmacy, South King Street, on March 21 about 11pm.

When interviewed she said she did not know why she had done it but offered to pay for the damage.

Police gave her a caution on the condition she paid £80 compensation but she was not able to raise the money and the case was brought to court. Stephen Duffy, defending, said the night of the offence his client had been drinking. She had now cut down her alcohol intake.

Adam Brooks, 39, stalking

A man has denied stalking a woman.

Electrician Adam Brooks, 39, of The Esplanade, Fleetwood was remanded in custody.

Brooks denied sending the woman messages and telephoning her at work.

His case was sent to Preston Crown Court where he will appear on September 4.