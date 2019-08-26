These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Monday, August 26, 2019

Have your say

Here is today's round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Richard Sheridan, 42, drunk and disorderly

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A man who shouted and swore in the road was arrested after swinging his arm towards a police officer.

Richard Sheridan, 42, formerly of Springfield Road, Wigan, now living at Chapel Street, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly.

He was fined £40 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £32 victims’ surcharge

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police were called to an argument at an address on Chapel Street on July 30, and Sheridan was asked to leave.

Sheridan went outside and stood in the road shouting and swearing.

He ignored all police instructions to stop and swung his arm towards an officer.

Sheridan had numerous previous convictions for being drunk and disorderly.

Stephen Duffy, defending, said his client was remonstrating with police as he did not want to leave the address because it was his.

Sheridan’s mother had died in February and as a result of the grieving process he decided to move to Blackpool for a fresh start.

Sheridan was described as a classic binge drinker.

He realised he had a problem and had asked for help from drug rehabilitation specialist.

Daniel Gibson, 41, theft

A persistent thief who steals to feed his heroin habit of 20 years has been jailed for six months.

Daniel Gibson, 41, moved to Blackpool to be nearer his daughter.

He admitted stealing £430 of razor blades from Sainsbury’s Bispham store or two days in order to sell to get drugs.

The magistrates activated three suspended jail terms hanging over homeless Gibson and added eight more weeks for the Bispham offences.

Matthew Reeve. 20, threatening behaviour

A man made threats to kill with a bottle when he was involved in a fracas with two males and a female.

Matthew Reeve, 20, of Palatine Road, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner likely to cause fear of violence.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said the incident took place on August 2 in Blackpool and was sustained.

The prosecutor added: “The defendant was verbally abusive and make threats to kill with a bottle as well as throwing items.”

Brett Chappell, defending, said his client had mental health issues and had been sectioned.

Mr Chappell added that Reeve also had drug and drink problems and asked for a pre-sentence reports on him. Reeve was bailed for pre-sentence reports by Blackpool magistrates and must not enter Moon Avenue, Blackpool, as a condition of his bail.

Harrison McBride, 25, careless driving and failing to report an accident

A former soldier drove off from the scene of a road accident and failed to report what had happened to police.

Harrison McBride, 25, of Oxford Road, Blackpool, then tried to cover up his crime by covering his broken front window with a cloth. McBride admitted failing to stop after an accident,failing to report the accident and driving without due care .

He was given a 12 weeks jail term suspended for a year. He must do 12 rehabilitation days.

McBridge was also banned from driving for six months and must pay £200 costs.

Pam Smith, prosecuting, said a pedestrian was crossing Talbot Road in Blackpool when he was hit by McBride’s vehicle which drove off. The victim suffered four fractures to an arm Police became involved and traced McBride’s car with the cloth over the front windscreen.

Mc Bride was not at home but when his grand father rang him he turned himself in. Sue Mugford, defending, said her client suffered anxiety problems.

Alexander Dixon, 29, assault

A man scheduled to make his first appearance at court was unable to attend because he was in hospital magistrates were told.

Alexander Dixon, 29, of Ormerod Street,

Thornton, is accused of assaulting a woman on August 1.

He was bailed by Blackpool magistrates and must not contact the complainant as a condition of his bail.