These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - July 15, 2019

Here is the latest round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Boy, 15, assaulting a police officer

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A teenager admitted assaulting a police officer.

The 15-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons due to his age, also admitted attacking his dad and brother.

District Judge Jane Goodwin, sitting at the youth court, adjourned the boy’s sentencing so the probation service can compile a report.

He was bailed.

Martin Parsons, 40, criminal damage

A man lost his temper and damaged a phone box after losing money at a bookies.

Jobless Martin Parsons, 40, of Derby Road, North Shore, was fined £80 after admitting criminal damage.

He was also ordered to pay £50 compensation and £85 victims’ surcharge.

Magistrate Kenneth Cole said: “There is a danger, if this keeps up, you will be going to custody.”

Prosecutor Malcolm Isherwood said witnesses saw Parsons smash the glass of a phone box in the resort with a bike lock on Tuesday, June 18.

When interviewed by police, Parsons said he was frustrated after losing £20 at Ladbrokes – but said the glass was already broken.

Defending, David Charnley said he hoped Parsons’ behaviour was just a blip.

His client had faced drug addiction in the past but was on his path to recovery.

Boy, 17, possessing a knife in public

A teen appeared before the court charged with possessing a knife.

The 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons because of his age, is accused of having an eight-inch blade in the Coral Island arcade in the town centre on Tuesday, April 2.

He is also charged with obstructing police and damaging a door.

He faces a fourth allegation of attacking his dad.

The youth was bailed until Thursday, July 25.

Jacqueline Shaw, 43, drink-driving

A Fleetwood barmaid was banned from driving for three years after she admitted drink-driving.

Jacqueline Shaw, 43, of The Strand, was arrested after being stopped on the Prom after a shift.

She was also fined £120 and ordered to pay costs of £115.

Justin Adamson, 40, theft

A prolific shoplifter, who blamed his crimes on drug addiction, has been jailed.

Justin Adamson, 40, of Havelock Street, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to theft.

He was sentenced to eight weeks behind bars and told to pay £115 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor Malcolm Isherwood said Adamson stole £106 of toiletries from Sainsbury’s on May 1.

He was stopped by security guards on his way out, and told them he had no cash and was intending to sell his loot, the court heard.

Adamson has a criminal record of more than 90 past offences, and was on post-prison supervision at the time of the offence.

Adam Whittaker, defending,said most of his client’s offending had been drug-related. Adamson was not currently going through rehab but wanted to, he added.

A report by the probation service said Adamson had reverted back to his life of crime after a prescription for heroin substitute methadone was stopped.

Boy, 14, having a knife on a school premises

A 14-year-old boy is due to appear before the youth court charged with having a knife on school premises.

He is also charged with possessing cannabis.

Neil Rogers, 48, making off with paying

A diner failed to pay a bill of £123 he racked up in food and drink.

Neil Rogers, 48, of Park View, Fleetwood, admitted making off without payment after eating at a Poulton restaurant.

Rogers, who is currently serving a prison term, had two weeks added to his sentence.

Magistrates were told Rogers left a letter at the restaurant promising to pay. He also left a ring in part-payment – which later turned out to be worthless.

Alan Hughes, 34, possessing an offensive weapon

A man with a knuckle-duster in Blackpool town centre, who was tackled and detained by nightclub bouncers, has been jailed.

Jobless Alan Hughes, 34, of Rodwell Walk, Grange Park, pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon, and was jailed for 21 weeks. He was also told to pay £115 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor Malcolm Isherwood said Hughes was stopped by door staff at Kaos in Queen Street after his description was circulated.He told a police officer: “I have been done for a weapon

before. I’m done for.”

His previous conviction dated back to 2008.

Defending, Brett Chappell said his client had armed himself after threats made towards him.