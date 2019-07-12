These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - July, 12, 2019

Here is the latest round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Cathy Willis, 32, drink-driving

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A cleaner almost three times over the legal drink-drive limit laughed and walked off after being told she had smashed into a parked car, the court was told.

Cathy Willis went inside her home after a delivery driver, who had followed her because he was so alarmed at her erratic driving, told her about the crash.

Mother-of-three Willis, 32, of Buxton Avenue, Bispham, claimed she did not even remember getting into her car and driving.

She pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol and was sentenced to 12 weeks’ curfew from 9.30pm to 7am, disqualified from driving for 25 months, and ordered to pay £85 costs and £85 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor Malcolm Isherwood said a pizza man turned his car around and followed Willis after seeing her driving erratically in Devonshire Road in the early hours of Saturday, April 20.

She was swerving and hit a parked Mini car, breaking its wing mirror and scratching it, the court heard.

She stopped outside her home and laughed at the delivery man after he said to her: “You have just crashed your car.”

Police were called and a breath test showed 98 microgrammes in Willis’ system. The limit is 35.

Willis told the court: “I feel disgusted. I have never really been in any trouble.

“I had no idea why I got into the car. I just blacked out.”

Lee Clark, 31, drink-driving

A single dad spotted driving erratically by police was over the drink-drive limit.

Lee Clark, 31, of Osborne Road, South Shore, pleaded guilty to drink-driving without insurance and not in accordance with his learner’s licence.

He was banned from the road for 16 months, fined £380 with £85 costs, and ordered to pay £38 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor Malcolm Isherwood said Clark was seen in a Seat Ibiza speeding and going through a red light at around 9.30pm on Thursday, June 20.

He was stopped in Cherry Tree Road, Marton, and a breath test showed 55 microgrammes of alcohol in his system. The limit is 35.

Adam Whittaker, defending, said a colleague of Clark’s had been going through a hard time and they went out drinking.

Clark was giving his friend a lift home when he was stopped.

Clark worked in the asbestos removal business and was a driver’s mate. His employer had wanted him to get a full licence so he could run his own team.

He had been having two driving lessons a week, but his advancement at work would now have to be put on hold.

Mark Elmsley, 38, harassment

A man has been jailed after sending what a judge called sinister messages to a woman.

Former Fleetwood and St Annes cricketer Mark Elmsley admitted harassment.

Elmsley, 38, of Whinfield Avenue, Fleetwood, said he was prepared to go to prison for the woman and got his wish – he was jailed for 26 weeks.

He was also ordered to pay £122 victims’ surcharge and handed a four-year-long restraining order.

Prosecutor Sarah Perkins said Elmsley used social media to send his victim a flurry of offensive messages.

They included: “Fatty, you are getting it soon,” “I am going to take you to the cleaners, fat scumbag,” and “I will snap your neck in half,” the court was told.

Defending, Leisa Stuart said: “My client was honest in his police interview and accepted the messages had an impact.

“He was angry at the time and had been drinking, and he accepts they were totally inappropriate.”

District Judge Jane Goodwin told Elmsley: “These were sinister messages and your victim was put in fear of you.”