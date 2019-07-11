These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - July 11, 2019

Here is the latest round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Marius Raducan, 29, indecent exposure

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A man accused of pleasuring himself in front of a young woman has made his first appearance.

Marius Raducan, 29, of Orme Street, Blackpool, pleaded not guilty to intentionally indecently exposing himself on Monday, June 24.

The Romanian had the proceedings translated through an interpreter.

He was bailed for trial by magistrates.

Jay Mellor-Livesey, 19, drug-driving

A teenager accused of drug-driving on Christmas Day couldn’t attend court because he was on a pre-booked holiday abroad, magistrates were told.

Jay Mellor-Livesey, 19, of Lawsons Road, Thornton, is charged with three offences of driving an Audi in Peace Place with, it is alleged, cocaine and Ketamine in his system.

He also stands accused of possessing heroin and cannabis.Mellor-Livesey’s case was adjourned.

Matthew Ayres, 37, breaching a restraining order

A man breached a restraining order by turning up to the pharmacy where his former partner works.

Matthew Ayres, 37, of no fixed address, admitted the breach.

Prosecutor Adrian Hollamby said Ayres arrived outside the shop and was shouting for an ambulance.

His ex said in a statement: “Just hearing Matthew’s voice frightened me.”

Ayres, who, the court was told, is sleeping rough in a North Shore pub’s car park, was given a fresh order that bans him from going within 50 metres of the pharmacy – and continues to forbid him from contacting his victim.

He must also complete 20 days’ rehab, pay a £20 fine, and give £50 compensation to the woman.

Ian Dobson, 45, assault

A former soldier attacked a fellow ex-serviceman at the St Annes veterans’ rest home where they both lived.

Ian Dobson was seen repeatedly punching his victim in the face, claiming the wheelchair-user had got in his way again.

The 45-year-old, of the Redlands Rest Home in Park Road, pleaded guilty to assault, and was given a 12-month-long conditional discharge.

He was also told to pay £85 costs and £20 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor Nick Turner said Dobson went into the home’s dining room where his victim was eating at around 5pm on Saturday, June 22 this year.

The court was told Dobson said, “You’re in my way again”, before leaving the room.

He returned, however, and a witness saw him punch the man three or four times in the face, the court heard.

Police officers called to the home saw no sign of injury to the victim’s face but there was blood on his top.

When quizzed, Dobson said he had lost his temper and thumped his victim once.

Gerry Coyle, defending, said his client spent around 14 years in the Army, in the Scots Guards.

He said much of it was spent in Northern Ireland where he saw colleagues killed, and said Dobson now suffered from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

He also has Huntingdon’s Disease, a brain disorder that caused uncontrolled movements, emotional problems, and loss of thinking ability, and the problem is getting worse.

The court was told Dobson had apologised to his victim, and the home’s manager said there were no ongoing problems between the pair.

Harvey Scarisbreck, 18, drink-driving

A speeding driver was found to be over the legal alcohol limit, the court heard.

Harvey Scarisbreck, 18, of North Houses Lane, St Annes, was pulled over by police in Vicarage Lane, Marton, after being seen travelling at speed in Whitegate Drive at around 12.30am on Sunday, June 23, magistrates were told.

A blood test showed 56 microgrammes of alcohol in his system. The limit is 35.

David Charnley, defending, said his client, who had no previous convictions, came from a decent, hard-working family, and said the case had been traumatic, with Scarisbreck feeling he had brought shame on his family members.

He said Scarisbreck was due to go to university in September and does not drink regularly.

He had been drinking at a party the night before and had only eaten a fried chicken meal the next day before having more drinks with friends, Mr Charnley said.

Scarisbreck pleaded guilty to drink-driving and was banned from driving for 12 months. He was also fined £120 with £85 and £30 costs.

Ryan Whiteside, 27, criminal damage and drugs possession

Ryan Whiteside, 27, of Forshaw Avenue, Blackpool, admitted criminal damage and possessing cannabis when he appeared.

He was given a 12-month-long conditional discharge.