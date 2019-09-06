These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Friday, September 6, 2019

Here is today's round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Jonathan Colraine, 29, assault and threatening behaviour

A man who attacked two postmen as they walked the streets delivering mail refused to attend court.

Jonathan Colraine formerly of Ribble Road, Blackpool, was now a patient in the high security Guild Lodge hospital near Preston.

Colraine , 29, was found guilty in his absence of the two attacks in March this year and using threatening behaviour.

He was fined and ordered to pay compensation and costs totalling £390.

Pam Smith, prosecuting, said that Colraine had approached both post men who were on their rounds.

He punched one in the face and pushed the other when he tried to intervene.

When arrested Colraine was abusive to police officers and made threats to their families.

Magistrates were told that he was suffering from mental illnesses and was under round the clock watch at the hospital.

He was not allowed to leave his room and given his meals through a hatchway.

Nicola Beck, 40, failing to ensure children’s regular attendance at school

A mother must do unpaid work for the community as a result of failing to ensure her childrens’ regular attendance at school.

Nicola Beck, 40, Norcliffe Road, Blackpool admitted three offences prosecuted by Blackpool Borough Council.

Blackpool Magistrates was given a one year community order which includes the work requirement.She must also pay £185 costs.

Michael Machowiecki, 19, drug-driving

A teenager was caught driving with drugs in his body three days after a relative committed suicide.

Michael Machowiecki, 19, of Boothroyden, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to drug-driving.

He was banned from the road for 12 months, fined £207 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police saw Machowiecki driving a Toyota on Amounderness Way, on March 26.

He almost collided with the central reservation and was driving very slowly.

When they stopped him police could smell cannabis and he admitted smoking the drug.

A blood test showed 2.6 units of cannabis in his body - 2 is the limit.

He had a previous conviction for being in charge of a vehicle while over the drug limit.

Brett Chappell, defending, said his client’s family had gone on holiday and three days before he was stopped by police Machowiecki had found his cousin, who had hanged himself. He had turned to cannabis to alleviate his grief.

Since then he had had bereavement counselling and got help from rehabilitation experts so he was no longer addicted to cannabis.

Aaron Hayden, 40, affray and racially aggravated harassment

A man threatened his neighbours with a knife and a hammer after he had been involved in a heavy drinking session on the beach.

Forty-year-old Aaron Hayden also let fly with a stream of verbal and racial abuse and his neighbours had to call the police.

Hayden then turned his attention on the officers sent to his flat on Clevedon Road,Blackpool and verbally and racially abused them.

Hayden admitted affray and racially aggravated harassment.

He was given 46 weeks jail suspended for two years.

He must undertake 40 days rehabilitation and pay £200 compensation.

Pam Smith,prosecuting, said Hayden’s neighbours objected when he returned home drunk and started playing music at high volume.

When they asked him to stop he turned nasty and started to make threats with the knife and hammer.

Steven Townley,defending, said:”This man is ashamed of what he has been told he had done and said.He has no recall of these incidents himself.

“He has had mental health problems and mixed his medication with alcohol that day.”