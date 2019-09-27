These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Friday, September 27, 2019

Here are all the latest cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Boy, 16, sexual assault

A 16-year-old youth has admitted sexually assaulting an elderly woman as she walked through a Blackpool park.

The youth – who cannot be named for legal reasons-carried out the assault when he was 15 District Judge Jane Goodwin was told at Blackpool Youth Court.

The youth also admitted confronting another woman in a separate incident using threatening behaviour which caused her distress.

The judge refused to grant a prosecution application for a Sexual Harm Prevention Order on the defendant .

She said:”The application causes me concern. The application is too restrictive and prohibitive.”

Brett Chappell, defending, told the hearing: “My client has shown great remorse for what impact of what he did to the ladies concerned.

“He is committed to the referral order which is proposed. He welcomes the help proposed for him.”

Judge Goodwin placed the teenager on an 11 month order and told him he must pay each victim £20 compensation from his pocket money.

She added:”You have shown some very concerning behaviour but I believe you are beginning to understand that. I am pleased that one of your victims wishes to meet you and talk about what happened. I believe that would be a good thing for both you and her.”

Lee Kynaston, 32, criminal damage

A vandal was identified after a taxi driver took a photograph of him damaging his cab.

Lee Kynaston repeatedly punched the taxi windows and broke both wing mirrors when he lost his temper because the cabbie would not take him to an address.

Kynaston, a telesales worker, 34, of Dickson Road, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to causing damage.

He was sentenced to a 12 months community service with up to 20 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service, fined £20 and ordered to pay £200 compensation.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said Kynaston asked a taxi driver to take him to June Avenue, on September 6 at 3.10am.

When the driver asked him to pay upfront Kynaston refused so the cabbie said he could not take him.

Kynaston got out and repeatedly punched the taxi. The driver took a picture of him doing it and gave it to the police.

When interviewed Kynaston said he had drunk a litre of vodka beforehand.

At the time of the offence he was on a community order for assault and causing damage.

Gerry Coyle, defending, said his client was suffering from depression after a relationship broke down.

That night his ex had been goading him and he was in a foul temper.

Emmanuel Abrefa, 19, possession of cannabis

A teenager was found with 20 small bags and one large bag of cannabis in a hotel bedroom in Blackpool.

Emmanuel Abrefa, 19, of Haslewood, Leeds, pleaded guilty to illegal possession of the drug.

He was fined £120 with £85 costs and told to pay £30 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates who ordered the destruction of the drugs and scales.Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said Abrefa

was arrested in a hotel room on June 11, where he was staying in Blackpool.

A suitcase in the room was found to contain a total of 21 bags of cannabis and a set of scales.

John McLaren, defending, said his client, who had no previous convictions, had been given some money by his father and he had used about £350 to buy the cannabis.

Abrefa was in the resort sharing the hotel with his girlfriend who had relocated to Blackpool to work.

He said the cannabis was for both of them to smoke and they would use the scales to weigh out an amount.

Rollo Seigel theft

A shoplifter who targets Marks and Spencer got his wish when he was jailed for 34 weeks.

Rollo Seigel’s lawyer Gerry Coyle said his client desperately want to be jailed as he felt suicidal.

Mr Coyle told District Judge Goodwin:”If he released from custody he will commit more offences and I believe he will attempt suicide.

“He has serious mental health issues.”

The court heard Seigel had lived in Blackpool for six months and had previously shoplifted from the high street store.

This time he admitted two thefts of meat from Marks and Spencer valued at £250.