These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Friday, September 20, 2019

Here is today's round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Craig Whittaker, 21, drink-driving, no licence or insurance

A learner driver crashed into a fence post when he was more than twice over the alcohol level.

Craig Whittaker was then seen picking up parts including his front bumper which had come off his car during the smash.

Whittaker, self-employed, 21, of Barton Avenue, Knott End, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol and having no insurance or licence.

He was banned from the road for 17 months, fined £400 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £45 victims’ surcharge.

Presiding magistrate, Christine Greaves, told him: “This is going to be a very expensive rash moment for you.”

Prosecutor, Sarah Perkins, said a woman heard a loud bang near her home in Knott End, on August 23, at about 7.45pm, and went out to see a Ford Fiesta had crashed.

Whittaker was seen collecting his car bumper and other parts which had come off the car during the accident

The witness said it took him 10 minutes and he did not appear in a fit state to drive. She took his registration number and alerted police as he drove off.

Police found Whittaker crouching down by his car near his address and he told officers : “I have been really stupid.”

A breath test showed 71 microgrammes of alcohol in his body - 35 is the limit.

Whittaker told magistrates his car bumper was split and had at first been taped-up but then he attached it more securely.

He decided to just test drive it down the road. He swerved after going over a speed bump and hit a fence post.

Toni Hammond, 43, assault and theft

A defendant was unable to attend court for her first appearance as she had had an operation on her back magistrates were told.

Toni Hammond, 43, of Moorland Road, St Annes, is charged with assaulting a woman on August 26.

She is also accused of attempting to steal £88 worth of cosmetics from Superdrug on the same day,

Hammond was bailed.

Joe Milton, 19, drink-driving failing to stop after an accident

A teenage soldier failed to stop after a hit and run accident with a parked car at Fleetwood.

Joe Milton, aged 19, of Babbacombe Road, Torquay, Devon, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol and not stopping after an accident.

He was banned from the road for 12 months, fined £630 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £63 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Sarah Perkins, said on September 1 at 1.10am Milton was driving a Suzuki Swift on Lindel Road when he hit a parked Berlingo van and drove off from the accident scene.

Police stopped him as he drove his badly damaged car on Fleetwood Road.

A breath test showed 52 microgrammes of alcohol in his body - 35 is the limit.

Kathryn Jamieson-Sinclair, defending, said her client, who was in the Army Signals, had been prescribed medication for mental health issues just a few days before the accident.

That night he had got into the car intending to kill himself and a male friend had jumped into the vehicle to stop him.

As well as the court sentence Milton would received punishment from the Army for his conduct.

Tyne Yates. 29, breach of court order

A mother-to-be has admitted she breached a court order.

Pregnant Tyne Yates, 29, was given a 12 month order after she was found guilty of shoplifting.

However, Yates of Shetland Road, Blackpool, failed to do the required rehabilitation session with the probation service.

Steven Duffy,defending, said: “This lady lives a chaotic lifestyle. She is a vulnerable person who in the past has misused drugs and now finds herself pregnant.

“She has shown a lack of motivation.”

Speaking from the dock told magistrates she would now comply with the community order.

The court added a further three months onto the length of the order as a punishment and she must pay £60 costs.