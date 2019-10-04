These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Friday, October 4, 2019

Here is today's round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Steven Richardson, 39, drink-driving

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A professional driver who had been drinking smashed into the rear of a car waiting at traffic lights in Blackpool.

Steven Richardson, an HGV driver, 39, of Brick House Lane, Hambleton, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

He was disqualified from driving for 19 months, fined £450 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £45 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said a driver and passenger in a Vauxhall Astra waiting at lights on Preston New Road and the junction of Clifton Road heard a loud bang on September 13, at 8pm, and their car was pushed forwards.

Richardson who was driving a Citroen Saxo had collided with the rear of the Astra.

A breath test showed he was more than twice over the limit with 85 microgrammes of alcohol in his body – 35 is the limit.

Brett Chappell, defending, said over the past 18 months Richardson had suffered stress and pressures.

His father had died, his 10-year-old marriage came to a temporary end and his young son had a health issue which ended up with him going in and out of hospital.

Mr Chappell added that Richardson had sought solace in the bottle, but since the offence he had drunk no alcohol and he was getting help from drink rehabilitation specialists.

Reece Lindsay, possession of drugs with intent to supply

A Blackpool man accused of possessing drugs with intent to supply has been sent for trial at Preston Crown Court.

Reece Lindsay is alleged to have had crack cocaine and heroin at his home on Buchanan Street.

District Judge Jane Goodwin sitting at Blackpool Magistrates Court remanded him in custody until his appearance at the higher court on November 6.

The judge also agreed to application by Lancashire for an order under the Proceeds of Crime Act against Lindsay .

This involves £2,265 seized at his home.

Leslie Lewis, 75, breach of court order

An elderly man accused of breaching a court order which forbids him from entering Blackpool has been remanded in custody.

Leslie Lewis who formerly lived in the town but who now lives in Bury is also accused of harassing a former postmaster who lives on Dickson Road, Blackpool.

District Judge Jane Goodwin remanded Lewis, 75 in custody pending a trial at Preston Crown Court on November 6.

Michelle Eckersley, 34, assault

A woman accused of assaulting another woman twice on the same day at Lytham was unable to attend court because she was ill.

Michelle Eckersley, 34, of Garstang Road North, Wesham, faces two charges of assault on May 11.

Her case was adjourned by Blackpool magistrates.

Linda Purvena, 34, failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis

A womanhad the first hearing of her case put off for an interpreter to be present at court.

Linda Purvena, a 34-year-old Latvian, of Wellington Street, Kirkham, is accused of failing to provide a breath specimen for analysis on September 14 at Wesham.

Her case was adjourned by Blackpool magistrates.

Sharon Rees, 47, drink-driving

A bingo win proved unlucky for a hotel owner and nightclub manager after she drove while more than three times over the alcohol limit.

Sharon Rees decided to get behind the wheel because the weather was so bad.

Rees, 47, of Claremont Road, North Shore, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

She was banned from driving for 24 months, fined £583 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £58 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said on the evening of September 11, Rees was stopped by police after she pulled out directly in front of a patrol car on Springfield Road, causing the officer to have to brake harshly.

A breath test showed 112 microgrammes of alcohol in her body - 35 is the limit.

She had a previous conviction for drink-driving.

A report by a probation officer said that on her night off on Wednesday Rees said she played bingo and normally had a bottle of wine.

The night of the offence she won at bingo and after returning to her hotel to pick up her puppy she decided to stay and have some more to drink.

She had no intention of driving but when she left the weather was so bad that she decided to drive the short distance home.

Brett Chappell, defending, told magistrates: “She is deeply ashamed.

“She knows it was wrong and with hindsight she should never have set foot in the car.”