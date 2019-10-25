These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Friday, October 25, 2019

Here is today's round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court

Lauren Greenwood-Taziker, 25,drink-driving

A woman who drove to help her brother was found to be over the alcohol limit.

Lauren Greenwood-Taziker, unemployed, 25, of Peregrine Court, Poulton, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

She was banned from the road for 12 months, fined £180 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £32 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, police got a report of a collision on Garstang Road West, on October 16, which involved Greenwood-Taziker who was driving a Mercedes A200.

A breath test showed 54 microgrammes of alcohol in her body - 35 is the limit.

Brett Chappell, defending, said his client, who had no previous convictions, had drunk a glass of wine out with friends before driving home.

She had no intention of using the car again that night but got a call from her brother saying there was a problem and could she come and get him.It was three to four hours after she had

drunk the glass of wine and she thought she would be under the limit.

Wayne Buckley, 34, possessing and making indecent images of children

A man has been sent for trial at Preston Crown Court charged with possessing 157 indecent images of children.

Wayne Buckley, 34, was bailed until his appearance at the higher court on November 27.

He faces four allegations- one of possessing the images and three of making the images in Blackpool in 2018. Buckley of Enfield Street,Wigan did not enter a plea.

Paul Hargreaves, 39, theft

A man has admitted stealing razor blades valued at £176 from the main Sainsbury’s store in Blackpool.

Paul Hargreaves, 39, of no fixed address, was detained by security staff who had seen him hide the blades in his trousers.

The court heard that heroin addict Hargreaves had broken the terms of his release from prison on licence.

His lawyer Brett Chappell told the court: “He is being recalled to prison as a result of this crime. What he wants is to get a Methadone prescription to help break his addiction to heroin.”

Magistrates gave him a conditional discharge for 12 months.

Patrizia Spear, 70, drink-driving

A pensioner celebrating the birth of her first grandchild was caught by police as she drove home over the alcohol limit.

Patrizia Spear, 70, of Oldfield Carr Lane, Poulton, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

She was banned from the road for 17 months, fined £120 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £32 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said a police sergeant in an unmarked car saw Spear driving a BMW at Inskip, on Saturday, October 5, at 9.30pm. She was driving extremely cautiously round the country lanes and a check showed the car’s MoT had expired.

She was stopped on Lodge Lane, ElswIck, and the sergeant smelt alcohol even though Spear had wound down all four windows.

A breath test showed 67 microgrammes of alcohol in her body – 35 is the limit.

Michael Leach, defending, said his client had been to a friend’s to celebrate the birth of her first grandchild.

She had had nothing to eat since Thursday because she had had a medical procedure on Friday.

Spear had no idea the modest amount she had to drink at her friend’s on an empty stomach would put her over the limit.

Rachel Pickett, 29, drink-driving

A 29-year-old mother drove the day after a heavy drinking session.

Rachel Pickett had turned to drink after her relationship broke up and she lost her job.

Pickett, 27, of Tennyson Drive, Blackpool, admitted drink driving in her Toyota vehicle on October 10 on Ashfield Road,Bispham.Magistrates heard that she lost control of the car and crashed into a concrete post and then a tree.

Police were called to the accident scene and noticed she was under the influence of alcohol.Her reading was almost three times the legal limit.

Hugh Pond, defending, said that his client had suffered a series of personal blows and the day before the crash had drunk a great deal.

“Fortunately for her no one was injured in the accident,” said Mr Pond.

It was Pickett’s second drink drive conviction.

She was banned from driving for 42 months and placed on a 12 month community order with ten rehabilitation days.She was also ordered to pay a £130 in fines and costs.