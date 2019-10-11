These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Friday, October 11, 2019

Here is today's round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Steven Mings, 37, breaching criminal behaviour order (CBO) and assaulting police officers

A man who broke a criminal behaviour order (CBO) three times in quick succession has been sent to Preston Crown Court to be sentenced.

Steven Mingins, 37, of no fixed address, admitted the offences, plus two counts of assaulting a police officer.

Mingins, who comes from Blackpool but is homeless, was remanded in custody pending his appearance at the higher court on Wednesday, November 6.

Perry Bates, 22, drug-driving and possessing cannabis

A pizza delivery man seen riding a motorbike through ‘no entry’ signs by police was found to have a cocktail of drugs in his system.

Perry Bates, 22, of Crossland Road, Marton, pleaded guilty to three counts of drug-driving and possessing cannabis. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £200 with £85 costs, and told to pay £30 victims’ surcharge.

Magistrates ordered the cannabis to be destroyed.

Prosecutor Pam Smith said police saw Bates on a Honda motorbike at around midnight on Saturday, April 20. He went through ‘no entry’ signs and drove the wrong way down the one-way Crossland Road.

A blood test showed 256 units of benzoylecgonine – a cocaine by-product – in his body. The limit is 50.

It also showed 18 units of cocaine – 10 is the limit – and 3.8 of cannabis – two is the limit, the court was told.

Bates told officers he used cannabis to relax because work was hard.

Robert Castle, defending, said his client was co-operative with the police and had apologised.

He had been introduced to drugs by a colleague at a former workplace.

Stuart Jackson, 32, burglary

A drinker got his dream pub lock-in – but it quickly turned into a nightmare.

Stuart Jackson, 32, went to the Slug and Lettuce in Queen Street in the town centre for a drink, but he fell asleep in the toilets and was not discovered snoozing by the manager prior to closing.

Jackson, whose address was given in court as Bedford Avenue, Blackpool, woke up at 4am, the court was told, and wandered into the bar before helping himself to a bottle of wine wine, and bourbon.

He was found after he tripped the alarm, which alerted police and the manager, who arrived to find Jackson – who had two bottles of booze in a bag – trying to find a way out.

CCTV showed him walking around the pub and taking drinks.

Jackson admitted burglary, with the court told temptation had got the better of him. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £32 victims’ surcharge.

Thomas Finlay, 44, assaulting emergency worker

A man kicked a police officer on the shin as he struggled against arrest.

Thomas Finlay had to be carried to a police van and told the officer: “I’ll remember you, you ginger.”Finlay, 44, of Bond Street, South Shore, pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker.

He was fined £60 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £100 compensation plus £32 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor Pam Smith said police were called to a domestic incident at an address in St Annes in the early afternoon of Friday, July 5.

Finlay kept standing up when told to sit down and, after he got up forcefully, an officer put him in an armlock, the court was told. Finlay struggled and kicked out.

When interviewed, he said he and a friend drank three bottles of vodka and some strong lager between them.

Gary McAnulty, defending, said his client was having a drink with a female friend. He was clearly drunk and didn’t know why the police were there – hence his reluctance to be arrested.

The officer said he was not hurt.

Mark Bird, 38, arson

A man is accused of starting a fire in his own flat.

Mark Bird, of St Heliers Road, Blackpool, was charged with arson being reckless as to whether life was endangered after the fire on Tuesday.

Bird was sent for trial at Preston Crown Court, where he will appear on Wednesday, November 13.

He was remanded in custody.