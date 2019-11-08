These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Friday, November 8, 2019

Here is the latest round-up from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Kerry Anyon, 28, assault

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A scorned girlfriend lashed out at casino security staff after going to see the ex who had abandoned her and their daughter.

Kerry Anyon headbutted one doorman and punched out towards another at the Grosvenor Casino on Blackpool Promenade.

She had been teetotal for seven years but on the night of the offences drank six gins.

Anyon, a former care worker, 28, of Mallard Court, Wesham, pleaded guilty to two offences of assault.

She was sentenced to a 12 month community order with up to 20 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service, ordered to do 200 hours unpaid work for the community and told to pay £50 compensation to the security officer she headbutted with £85 costs plus £90 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said Anyon was in the Grosvenor Casino on October 12, in the early hours, demanding to see a manager and she was asked to leave after being described as “abusive”.

Anyon left and was in the car park when she charged towards two security men at the casino door, head butting one in the face twice and throwing punches at the other, which he managed to block.

In a report to the court, probation officer Lesley Whittaker, told magistrates that Anyon had been with her partner two-and-a-half Years and they had a daughter together.

The partner worked at the casino but moved from the Wesham home he shared with Anyon to a flat nearer his work as it was

costing too much to commute.

Ten days after that, Anyon said she had discovered he had met someone else.

He then ignored her and their daughter, gave them no financial support and Anyon had to go to food banks.

When Anyon went to the casino to talk to her ex she had drunk alcohol for the first time in seven years.

Kameron Yousaf, defending, said the incident had resulted from the breakdown of a relationship and Anyon feeling aggrieved her partner had met someone else.

Jack Wibberley, 33, aggravated vehicle taking

A father-of-five caused more than £3,000 of damage when he took his partner’s car without permission and crashed it.

Jack Wibberley smashed through the metal fence of a house on Lytham Road, Warton, flattening the gates.

Wibberley, a former coach driver, 33, of Shackleton Road, Freckleton, pleaded guilty to the aggravated taking of a car without consent.

He was disqualified from driving for 18 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay £100 compensation.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said Wibberley took his partner’s Peugeot 206 on November 25, last year, around 10am to drive to St Annes to collect some medication from a chemist’s.

On the way there, he lost control and crashed into a metal fence surrounding a property on Lytham Road.

He called his partner, who was not aware he had taken her car, and told her he had blanked out. Her car was a write-off.

Hugh Pond, defending, said his client suffered from bi-polar disorder, psychosis, anxiety and depression.

He had run out of his medication which he had to collect from a St Annes chemist.

He usually took the bus but temptation overtook him and he took his partner’s car.

Wibberley said the weather was bad and he must have hit a patch of black ice and lost control.

Wayne Lea, 42, dangerous driving, drink-driving, drug-driving and driving without insurance

A Blackpool man has been sent for sentence at Crown Court after admitting causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Wayne Lea, 42, of Quayle Avenue drove a Volkswagen Caddy along Central Drive at high speed and along the wrong lane.

He crashed into a bus injuring the driver and his own passenger,Blackpool Magistrates heard.

Lea also admitted drinking driving, drug driving and driving without insurance on April 27 this year.

The court sent him for sentence at the higher court where he will appear on December 11. He was banned from driving in the meantime. He was bailed until that appearance.