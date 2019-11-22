These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates Court - Friday, November 22, 2019

Here is today's round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates Court

Michael Wood, 30, drink-driving

Blackpool Magistrates Court

A man training to become a teacher was over the alcohol limit when a taxi driver saw him driving a damaged car.

Michael Wood was found at home by police who discovered his car in the garage there with two damaged tyres and scratched bodywork.

Wood, 30, of Coleridge Avenue, Thornton, pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

He was disqualified from driving for 15 months, fined £120 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £32 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said a taxi driver reported to police he was driving behind a Fiesta with two badly damaged tyres, on November 2, at about midnight

Police traced Wood to his home and he told an officer he had hit something but he did not know what.

A breath test showed 51 microgrammes of alcohol in his body – 35 is the limit.

Martin Hillson, defending, said his client, who had no previous convictions, had gone for a night out with a woman and parked the car at a car park intending to take a tram home.

The night did not go well and the woman went off with some friends.

Wood drank some spirits and returned to the car park intending to put some more money on the car so it could stayed parked overnight.

Foolishly he succumbed to the temptation to drive home and clipped the kerb as he left the car park.

John Roach, 42, assault

A drink fuelled row over money led to a Blackpool man’s court appearance.

John Roach, 42, of George Street, North Shore, admitted assaulting his partner when he stood before the town’s magistrates.

Roach was given an 18 month community order which will contain 40 days rehabilitation and 120 unpaid work.

He must also pay £290 court costs.

Roach had started drinking at 7.30 am on the day of the crime. His partner also drank heavily, the court was told by Pam Smith prosecuting. They rowed over the payment of a debt and

Roach took his partner’s phone from her before punching her. Hugh Pond,defending, said: “My client has spent some time in prison awaiting this hearing. He is now coherent and sober.

His partner has been to see him whilst he was incarcerated.”

Keith Broadhead, 61, drink-driving

A man was over the alcohol limit and on his way to work in the morning when he collided with a motorcyclist.

Keith Broadhead, 61, of Heathway Avenue, Layton, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

He was banned from the road for 14 months, fined £120 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £32 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police went to an accident on Preston New Road, on November 1, at 6.30am, where Broadhead, who was driving a Mercedes, had collided with a motorcyclist. The motorcyclist suffered cuts and bruises.

A breath test showed Broadhead had 44 microgrammes of alcohol in his body – 35 is the limit.

When interviewed, Broadhead said he was driving to work when he pulled out at a junction he thought was clear and the motorcyclist ran into the side of him.

He added he had been previously drinking cider and wine until 1am.

Robert Castle, defending, told magistrates that his client said he had absolutely no excuse.

Broadhead offered his apologies to the motorcyclist and had lost his job because of the offence.

John Robinson, 29, breach of restraining order

A chef broke the terms of a restraining order when he walked into the pub where his ex partner works and started to talk to her.

Magistrates ordered pre-sentence reports on John Robinson, 29, of The Conifers, Hambleton, who admitted breaching the order imposed by the court in October.

Pam Smith,prosecuting, said that Robinson wanted to talk to the woman over her pregnancy. She refused to talk in the pub bar and went into the kitchen and rang the police. Robinson was arrested and admitted what he had done. His lawyer, Robert Castle, told the hearing: “He did not make any threats. He was told by some of her friends she was worried.”