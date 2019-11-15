These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Friday, November 15, 2019

Have your say

Here is today's round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Nathan Beddow, breach of community order

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A homeless Blackpool was unable to contact court officials because he had no phone.

Nathan Beddow of no fixed address admitted breaching his community order.

He failed to keep appointments with the probation service after he was convicted of two offences of criminal damage.

Howard Green, defending, said: “He is suffering from anxiety and depression. He has not been well.

“He is homeless and no one can get in touch with him because he does not have a phone.”

Magistrates extended his community order for a further six months and he must do an additional ten hours at an attendance centre.

Charlotte Maley, 30, driving while disqualified, no insurance and theft

Just days after getting a driving ban a Lytham woman got behind the wheel.

A routine police insurance check on her Vauxhall car by police revealed it was not insured and an officer pulled her up.

She admitted she was a disqualified driver when she appeared before Blackpool Magistrates.

Charlotte Maley, 30, of Lodge Lane, Lytham, admitted the offence and using the car without insurance.

She also admitted a theft offence at Sainsbury’s,Preston, where she stole goods valued at £292.

Maley was sentenced to an 18 month community order with 40 rehabilitation order including a alcohol treatment order.

She must pay £295 in court costs and was banned from driving for another 12 months.

Jennifer Burdica, 30, breach of the peace

A daughter’s row with her own mother drew the police’s attention.

Jennifer Burdica, 30, of Egerton Road, Blackpool, admitted breaching the peace.

She was bound over to keep the peace for a year in the sum of £100.

Burdica’s lawyer Steven Duffy said: “She and her mother fell out and words were exchanged. She does not remember very much about it.”

Wayne McDermott, 34, assault, drunk and disorderly

A labourer punched a stranger on the chin who was on his way to work at the Salvation Army.

Wayne McDermott, 34, of Chatsworth Avenue, Fleetwood, pleaded guilty to assault and being drunk and disorderly.

He was bailed for pre-sentence reports.

The court was told that on October 28 McDermott was on Pharos Avenue, Fleetwood, when he saw a man who was on his way to work at the Salvation Army.

McDermott told the stranger he thought he was a police officer and without warning punched him on the chin.

When police arrived McDermott pushed against the patrol car door in an attempt to stop an officer getting out.

Patrick Nelligan, defending, said his client accepted his behaviour had been strange and he was disgusted with himself.

Mr Nelligan added: “He does not often drink. Since that night he has not had a single drink.”

Ellis Vanes, 18, criminal damage

A son threw a plastic garden chair at his mother’s front door cracking the glass as he tried to get her to let him into her Fleetwood home.

Ellis Vanes, 18, of Dock Road, Lytham, pleaded guilty to causing damage.

He was given a six months conditional discharge , ordered to pay £200 compensation to his mother and told to pay £21 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Sazeeda Ismail, said police received a report on August 4, at about 3am, that Vanes was banging on a window at his mother’s and kicking the door and refusing to leave.

His mother told an officer that her son was not welcome at her home and that he had left a voice mail on her phone saying: “If you don’t answer the door in the next 10 minutes I’m putting one of your windows through.”

Gary McAnulty, defending, told magistrates that at the time of the offence Vanes was homeless and soaking wet.

Vanes said that his brother had thrown water on him and he was angry.

He was now living in a hostel.

