These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Friday, May 17, 2019

Here is today's round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Grant Burgess, 22, breach of bail conditions

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A man breached the terms of his bail by saying “Hello” to his ex partner.

Grant Burgess, 22, of Rington Avenue,Poulton was barred from contacting the woman after being charged with an allegation of criminal damage and assault.

Brett Chappell,defending, said: “He did not seek the woman out. He went to a takeway to get his tea and she was sitting there. All he did was say hello and she rang the police.”

Burgess was re bailed after he admitted the breach.

John McIntyre, 19, vehicle interference

A man was arrested after getting drunk at his aunt’s baby shower.

John McIntyre, 19, of Cambridge Road,Blackpool was seen walking down Lindale Gardens late at night by a police officer.

She watched McIntyre trying to open doors of cars parked on the street.

The officer arrested McIntyre after he tried to run away.

Suzanne Mugford, defending, said: “He had been to his aunt’s baby shower and had a lot to drink. He was very drunk and does not remember touching any door handles.”

McIntyre admitted vehicles interference and magistrates ordered to pay a fine a costs totalling £195.

Aheed Sultan, 75, breach of fire regulations

A hotel chain owner has appeared at court charged with fire regulation breaches which the prosecution claims puts lives in danger.

Aheed Sultan, 75, of Loughton, Essex, owns three hotels in Blackpool.

One of them is the Plaza Beach Hotel on Albert Road. Sultan faces ten allegations of breaching fire safety laws.

He is being prosecuted by Lancashire Fire and Rescue Authority which inspected the hotel following a raid by the Gangmaster and Illegal Labour Agency.

Warren Spencer, prosecuting for Lancashire Fire and Rescue, successfully applied for the cases to be heard at Preston Crown Court as the lower court had not got sufficient sentencing powers.

Sultan ,who denied the offences, was bailed to appear at Crown Court on June 13.

The charges allege Sultan allowed fire doors to be wedged open and failed to provide adequate alarms and detectors amongst other matters.

Jamie Hamilton, 24, drug-driving

A man stopped in Blackpool by police who noticed he had a rear light out was found to have drugs in his system.

Jamie Hamilton, a 24-year-old father, of Lubbock Street, Burnley, pleaded guilty to two offences of drug driving.

He was disqualified from driving for 12 months, fined £120 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police stopped Hamilton’s Citroen C3 on January 26 at 4.25am, on Blackpool Promenade after seeing he had a back light out.

When asked if he had had a drink Hamilton said no but he added he had used some cannabis.

A blood test showed 800 units of benzoylecgonine ( a derivative of cocaine ) in his body - 50 is the limit plus 31 units of cocaine - 10 is the limit.

Hamilton’s defence lawyer said he had been meeting friends In the resort and had had a hotel for the night.

There had been no suggestion of bad driving from him and he was stopped merely because he had a light out.

He had not appreciated the level of drugs that would still be in his body.

Carl Peach, 38, assault

A nurse was injured when a patient threw a chair in a hospital’s accident and emergency department.

Carl Peach caused a disturbance at Blackpool Victoria Hospital and eventually had to be placed in an anti-spit hood to stop him spitting at police and security officers.

Peach, 38, of Hill Street, South Shore, pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker.He was sentenced to a 12 months community order with up to 20 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service, put on a four months curfew from 7pm to 7am and ordered to pay £100 compensation to the nurse plus £85 costs.

Presiding magistrate, Ronald Bell, told him: “If your behaviour continues like this it will be a downward spiral and you know where that will lead to.”

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said a nurse heard a commotion coming from the paramedics corridor in the casualty unit on April 20 about 12.30am Peach was shouting and swearing. He then threw the seat aside causing a scratch on the nurse’s arm. When interviewed by police Peach apologised. He said he had been in Blackpool, had a few drinks, collapsed and was taken to

hospital by paramedics. Suzanne Mugford, defending, said her client had had no intention of hurting anyone.