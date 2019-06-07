These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Friday, June 7, 2019

Here is the latest round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court

John Rowan, 66, causing damage

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A pensioner broke his girlfriend’s bathroom window when he tried to lever it open so he could get in.

John Rowan said the window was already damaged and he was trying to retrieve the keys to his own flat upstairs.

Rowan, 66, of Hornby Road, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to causing damage.

He was given a six months conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs plus £20 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor Pam Smith said on May 8 at 11.25pm a 999 call was made to say a man had smashed the window of a flat in Hornby Road with a spade.

An officer found Rowan at the rear of the flat. He was so drunk he fell over and had to be helped up.

When interviewed, Rowan said he had been with his girlfriend for eight years. He lived in the flat near to hers but spent most of his time at her flat.

He said the couple had been out drinking that night. Rowan arrived back at the flats after his partner and she refused to let him in.

Robert Castle, defending, said it was raining, Rowan was stuck outside and he wanted the keys to his flat. Rowan said his partner was physically incapable of giving him his keys as she was too intoxicated, so he tried to lever open the window, which was already damaged, so he could enter and get his keys.

Rowan and his partner had resumed their relationship the next day and he had now paid for repairs to the window.

Asim Malik, 28, food hygiene offences

Court proceedings against a man accused of hygiene offences at his takeaway have been adjourned so he can get married.

Twenty eight-year-old Asim Malik told magistrates he was travelling to Pakistan for a four week break, during which time he will marry.

Malik, of Cromwell Road, Preston, faces 19 offences under the Hygiene Act relating to his business Kirkham Kebabs on Freckleton Street, Kirkham.

He is being prosecuted by Fylde Council, which did not object to the adjournment. A new date for his hearing is to be fixed.

Robert Martin, 26, criminal damage

A Blackpool man has been sent for sentence by Preston Crown Court.

Magistrates bailed Robert Martin, 26, of Westmorland Avenue, who will now appear at the higher court on Wednesday, July 10.

Martin faces an allegation of criminal damage to a porch door window worth £50.

John McIntyre, 19, robbery

A teenager accused of carrying out a knife point robbery on a pizza delivery person had made his first appearance at court.

John McIntyre, 19, of Cambridge Road, Blackpool, was sent for trial at Preston Crown Court by District Judge Roger Lowe.

McIntyre is accused of carrying out the robbery on June 4 and stealing £30 worth of pizza from a Domino’s scooter rider.

The accused was refused bail by the judge and will appear at the higher court on July 10.

His lawyer Sue Mugford said her client denied the offence.

Justin Adamson, 40, theft

A prolific thief was told by a magistrate he did not know why he commits crime because he’s always getting caught.

Justin Adamson was up in court after stealing aftershave by putting it down his trousers. He was then stopped by a security guard.

Adamson, 40, of Havelock Street, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to theft and was fined £40 with £25 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge.

Magistrate Keith Cameron told him: “You have an horrendous record and have been through the court system and prison many times.

“I don’t know why you do it. You are not sophisticated enough to do it. You get caught time after time.”

Prosecutor Pam Smith said Adamson was seen by security at Debenhams putting an £87 bottle of Sauvage aftershave down his trousers.

After walking past the pay points, he was detained on Thursday, April 20.

When interviewed, Adamson told police he had intended selling the aftershave at a pub and spending the money on food.

He had a record of 53 offences of theft and similar crimes and was on post prison sentence supervision at the time of the offence.

Suzanne Mugford, defending, said her client, who had moved to Blackpool for a fresh start, had previously had an addiction to drugs and was on a prescription.

She said his reason for stealing the aftershave was that he went to pick up his prescription for medication, which helps people keep off street drugs.

But he was told he should have collected it the day before and went five days without a prescription.