These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Friday, June 28, 2019

Here is today's round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Kim Stearn, 32, assault

A woman assaulted police and security staff at a Gay Pride event.

Kim Stearn, who was described as having a “Jekyll and Hyde” personality, punched kicked and bit a police sergeant and police detention officer plus three bar security officers.

Stearn, 32, of Coronation Road, Cleveleys, pleaded guilty to five assaults and causing £70 of damage to a mattress in a police cell by biting it. She was bailed to appear at Preston Crown Court on July 24 for sentence and banned from entering the Flying Handbag bar, Blackpool.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said that on June 8, during a Blackpool Gay Pride event, Stearn was seen fighting with another woman in The Flying Handbag.

Three security officers battled to remove her. She bit one male officer on the arm, kicked another male officer in the face and punched a female security officer in the face. At Blackpool police station she kicked a male police sergeant on the shin and bit a civilian detention officer on the wrist.

The prosecution described Stearn as having “a history of offences of violence, many for assaulting police officers”.

Stephen Duffy, defending, described his client as having a somewhat “Jekyll and Hyde” personalty, adding that Stearn was a pleasant person when sober or not under the influence of a substance.

Daniel Winter, 31, assault

A man who drinks up to ten pints a night turned up drunk at his ex partner’s home and refused to leave.

The partner called on a neighbour to help remove Daniel Winter, 31. Winter’s reaction was to punch the man in the face in front of three children.

Winter, of Balmoral Road, Blackpool, admitted assault. He was ordered to do 200 hours unpaid work and twenty days rehabilitation. He must pay his victim £200 compensation and £170 costs.

Patrick Nelligan ,defending, said his client who had no previous convictions accepted he needed help with his drink and cocaine problem.

Jack Holt, 28, breach of Football Banning Order

A man breached a Football Banning Order when he failed to surrender his passport in time for an England match abroad.

Jack Holt, 28, of Bramley Avenue, Fleetwood, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the order between March 20 and 21.

He was fined £266 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said Holt had been put on the five year banning order in 2017.

People on such orders had to surrender their passports five days prior to any England fixture outside the UK.

Letters were sent out reminding people but Holt did not surrender his passport at Fleetwood police station as required. Patrick Nelligan, said his client had been working away a lot as a scaffolder. Holt had not deliberately not surrendered his passport and there was no suggestion he had gone to the England match.

Robert Hunter, 72, urinating in public and threatening behaviour

A pensioner said the reason for exposing his private parts in public was gout.

Robert Hunter, 72, was seen urinating on a flower bed in Cleveleys.

But a court heard that he failed to put away his penis in the town’s Nutter Road and was seen walking around with it out by three adult witnesses – one in a wheelchair – and three children.

When confronted by the man in the wheelchair, Hunter of York Street, Blackpool, became aggressive and threatened to stab the man.

The witness asked Hunter to put his penis away pointing out that children could see it.

Pam Smith,prosecuting, said: “What he did was out of order and disgusting.”

David Charnley, defending, said: “My client can be caught short without any warning because of the medication he takes for his gout.

“This is a particular problem is he mixes it with alcohol.”

Hunter who admitted urinating in public and threatening behaviour was told by chairman of the bench Brian Horrocks: “You are an old man- 72 years of age- and whilst we take on board your urination problem because of the gout there are plenty of places in Cleveleys where you could have hidden away to pass water without being seen.”

Hunter was given a four week curfew from 8pm to 8 am and must pay £205 costs.