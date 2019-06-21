These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Friday, June 21, 2019

Have your say

Here is the latest round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Jemma Molyneux, 32, fraud

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A resort woman has been sentenced after she admitted pawning video game consoles belonging to her mother.

Jemma Molyneux, 32, of Palatine Road, got £320 for two Xboxs and games, and the court was told she then used the money to buy drugs for herself and her then-boyfriend.

She was given an 18-month conditional discharge and told to pay the pawnbroker £320 for the business’ loss.

Stephen Duffy, defending, said: “Her mother is at court supporting her today. My client no longer takes drugs and has secured employment.”

READ MORE>>> Blackpool Police called to primary school over "knife threat"

Lee Hearsum, 33, criminal damage

A man missed his first appearance because he had to fly to Bradford where his mum was serious ill, magistrates heard.

Lee Hearsum, 33, of George Street, Blackpool, is accused of causing £160 damage to a car in the resort on Sunday, February 17 this year.His case was adjourned.

Lee Walsh, 44, obstructing a constable in the execution of their duty

An anti-fracking campaigner was found guilty of two counts of resisting or obstructing a police officer.

Lee Walsh, 44, who lives at the fracking protest camp in Preston New Road, Little Plumpton, near Cuadrilla’s controversial site, denied the offences but was found guilty after a trial.

He was fined £240 and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge.

The court was told Walsh had £550 in unpaid fines.

Police were in a convoy with an HGV heading to the fracking site when officers saw Walsh approach the back of the lorry as it slowed down, the court heard.

They thought he was going to climb on the lorry and one of the officers grabbed him.

Walsh then got out of his shirt and went back towards the HGV before he was dragged backwards by a second officer, magistrates were told.

A plastic bag – which police said contained white powder – and a syringe fell from his pocket.

As a police officer tried to grab it, Walsh picked it up and threw it backwards under a fence – where it was taken by another protestor who went off with it.

Giving evidence, Walsh denied there were illegal drugs in the bag.

He said: “It contained medication for a friend, a fellow protestor who suffered from multiple sclerosis.“I knew she needed it so I threw it.”

The court was also told Walsh lived off donated food and did not claim benefits.

Martin Parsons, 40, theft

A career criminal stole from a shop because he wanted to be able to buy champagne for his daughter’s wedding day.

Martin Parsons then returned to the store the next day and took perfume he said he wanted to give his daughter as a gift.

The 40-year-old, of Derby Road, North Shore, pleaded guilty to two offences of theft.

He was given a two-year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £90 compensation by magistrates.

Parsons was seen on CCTV cameras at Boots in the town centre taking £90 of shaving sets on Wednesday, May 29, prosecutor Pam Smith said.

The next day, he took fragrances valued at £17.50 and was detained.

When interviewed, Parsons told police his daughter was getting married the next day and he had sold the shaving sets to buy champagne for his daughter’s big day.

Parsons had a criminal record with 99 previous theft and similar offences, the court was told.

David Charnley, defending, said his client had a long history of drug abuse and was now working with rehabilitation experts – and hoped to go into a residential rehab unit soon.