These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Friday, July 5, 2019

Here is today's round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Marion Still, 36, taking a car without consent

A woman’s online dating ended in disaster a court heard.

Marion Still met her new man at the Grand Hotel, Blackpool, where they were due to stay for the weekend.

But the 36-year-old from Eccles decided to end the date because of an incident with the male and she drove off in what she thought was his car.

The vehicle was,however being loaned from the man’s sister and she had not given permission for anyone else to drive it.

Police were notified and followed the car which pulled up in Bispham. Still was breath tested and was over the limit with 59 micrograms of drink in her body. She admitted drink driving,having no insurance and taking the car without consent.

Blackpool Magistrates fined her £120 with £115 costs and banned her from the roads for three years.

Her lawyer Martin Hillson said:”She met up with the male through online dating. She does not remember how she ended up in the car. However there was an incident involving the man which police are investigating.”

Natalie Wardman, 29, drink driving

A dog groomer was over the alcohol limit when she crashed into a parked car.

Natalie Wardman, aged 29, of Waring Drive, Thornton Cleveleys, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

She was banned from the road for 15 months, fined £150 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates.

Presiding magistrate, Jeremy Tunnard, told her: “You hit another car. That could easily have been another person. This a serious offence.”

A breath test showed 49 microgrammes of alcohol in her body - 35 is the limit.

Martin Hillson, defending, said his client, who had no previous convictions, had drunk some alcohol that day but she did not believe she was over the limit. She had lost weight and believed this could have contributed to how the alcohol affected her.

Benjamin Davies, 27, dangerous driving

A banned driver refused to stop and drove dangerously at twice the speed limit while being chased by police in Kirkham.

Benjamin Davies, who at the time was on a suspended prison sentence for a previous offence of dangerous driving, eventually crashed through a fence into a ditch.

Davies, aged 27, of Needwood Drive, Wolverhampton, pleaded guilty to driving dangerously while disqualified without insurance.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said the offences took place on April 20 on Carr Lane, Kirkham.

Davies refused to stop the Toyota Yaris he was driving when signalled to by police.

Police pursued him and he was driving at twice the speed limit doing 60mph in 30mph zones before crashing through a fence into a ditch.

Davies was bailed to appear for sentence at Preston Crown Court on July 31 by Blackpool magistrates.

Harry Greenwood, 21, stalking

A 21-year-old man suffered a “bombshell” when he discovered the mother of his child was having an affair.

Even though Harry Greenwood of Hoyle Avenue, St Annes, did not live with the woman they still had what Blackpool Magistrates heard was an intimate relationship.

However when he discovered another man’s clothes in her bedroom Greenwood began stalking her.

He admitted the stalking offence which included bombarding her with texts, climbing through a window at her home and banging on her door.

He also blocked in the car she was travelling in with her new boyfriend, said Pam Smith prosecuting.

The stalking continued over a three day period and on one occasion he switched off her electricity as she watched TV.

Michael Woosnam, defending, said:”The couple have a son together and despite the fact they split up they continued what he says was an intimate relationship.”

“He would call or text her every day and go round to her home. However he suffered an absolute bombshell when he went round around worrying about her health and found a bag of male clothing in her bedroom.”

“She texted him later and said she was sorry he had found out the way he had.”

Magistrates sentenced Greenwood to a community order and imposed a 12 week curfew from 8pm to 6am. He must pay £100 compensation to his victim and £175 costs.

He was also made the subject of an 18 month restraining order. He must not enter Linden Mews,St Annes.