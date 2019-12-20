These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Friday, December 20, 2019

Here is the latest cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Darren Tillotson, 31, drunk and disorderly

A man caused a fracas at a doctors surgery in Blackpool upsetting patients.

Darren Tillotson had been drinking at the time and said he had gone to the surgery seeking help after his brother died.

Tillotson, 31, of Clifton Drive, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly.

He was fined £40 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £32 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police received a complaint Tillotson was outside a doctors surgery in Adelaide Street, on November 25 about 4pm, shouting and screaming which was upsetting patients.

Doctors managed to calm him down but at 4.30pm police were called again as Tillotson was in the surgery and refused to calm down.

Police offered him a lift home but he became abusive and swore at officers,

At the time of the offence Tillotson was on post prison sentence supervision.

Tillotson told magistrates: “A week before my brother died. He was only 35. I went to the doctors to try and get some help. I am now waiting for a counselling appointment.”

Raven Gwilliam, 22, assault

A woman refused to let go of a restaurant worker’s ponytail for more than five minutes after attacking her.

Raven Gwilliam repeatedly tried to punch the worker, then grabbed her and clutched her hair after the victim told her to stop spitting on the restaurant floor.

The court was told that Gwilliam’s criminal record was littered with similar offences of violence.

Gwilliam, 22, of Lytham Road, South Shore, pleaded guilty to assault.

She was sentenced to a four weeks curfew from 9pm to 8am and ordered to pay her victim £50 compensation.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said Gwilliam went into The Frying Squad, Market Street, on November 29 at 8.30pm, and ordered food but kept changing her mind and appeared to have no money to pay.

One of the restaurant workers who was in the kitchen saw Gwilliam spitting on the floor and told her it was to disgusting and to stop.Gwilliam said: “Who are you talking to,” before going into the kitchen, trying to punch the worker and grabbing her ponytail.

The victim said Gwilliam refused to let go of her ponytail for more than five minutes.

A colleague and a taxi driver tried to make Gwilliam let go but it was only until some security officers came to help she did so.

The prosecutor described Gwilliam’s criminal record as “littered with similar offences”.

Michael Woosnam, defending, said his client had been the victim of an assault and she had no recollection of how she came to be in the town centre.

Gwilliam was on the autistic spectrum and suffered complex mental health issues. She was not receiving medication at present.

The day of the offence she had been drinking and said she turned to alcohol when she was feeling anxious and her mental health issues were at a peak.

Paul Brough, 47, driving without a licence or insurance

A motorist on a mercy mission to help a woman friend who had just had a crash was found to have no driving documents by police.

Paul Brough jumped into the driving seat to move his friend’s car out of a dangerous position after she reversed into a post and was a nervous wreck.

Brough, 47, of St Andrews Road South, St Annes, pleaded guilty to having no driving licence or insurance.

He was fined £80 with £85 costs, ordered to pay £32 victims’ surcharge and had six motoring penalty points put on his licence.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police stopped Brough after seeing him driving a Volkswagen Polo on Holyoake Avenue, on November 24 ,and found he had no driving documents.

Brough told magistrates a woman friend of his was driving and she had reversed into a post.

He added that she was very shaky and not in a position to drive so he jumped into the driving seat without thinking to move the car a short distance as it was in a dangerous position for other road users.