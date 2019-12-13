These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Friday, December 13, 2019

Here is the latest round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Jason Main, 29, taking a car without consent, driving without insurance and without a licence

A marketing consultant took a car belonging to his employer without permission and then crashed it into a central reservation.

Jason Main, 29, formerly of St Albans Road, St Annes, who said he now lived in Preesall, pleaded guilty to taking a car without consent and driving without insurance and not in accord with his provision licence.

He was banned from the road for 12 months, fined £200 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said Main worked for a firm in Bolton as a marketing consultant.

When the company boss asked Main about a Nissan Micra the boss owned, the defendant said it was in the garage for an MoT.

Main later told his boss he had taken the car crashed it.

Main’s defence lawyer told magistrates that a friend of the defendant’s had an emergency and needed to get home quickly.

Main stupidly took the car belonging to the boss and gave the friend a lift. He lost control on the journey and crashed into the central reservation.

He had called the police to tell them about the accident and taken the car to a garage to be repaired. The costs of the repairs was then taken out of his wages,

Main now worked for another company but his previous boss had asked him to return to work for him.

Boy, 17, breach of bail conditions, assault, possessing a knife and fraud

A 17-year-old Blackpool youth who cannot be named for legal reasons has appeared at court charged with breaching his bail terms ten times.

Magistrates re bailed him to another address in the town after being told that the breaches were caused after the teenager’s mother had refused him access to her home.

He also faces allegations of assault ,possessing a knife and fraud involving a bank card.

He faces other allegations of being carried in a stolen car and attempted burglary.

William Cawley, 40, William Cawley, 20, and Christian Greenwood, 44, theft and attempted theft

Three men targeted cars in Blackpool, Thornton and Cleveleys to commit “cat” burglaries on them - by jacking them up and stealing their exhaust system catalytic converters.

In an operation described as slick and sophisticated, the trio of defendants stole or attempted to steal catalytic converters valued together at £2,147 from five cars including Honda

Accord’s, Honda Jazz’s and Toyota Prius’s on August 6 this year.

William Cawley, 40, of Wimpole Street, Oldham, 20-year-old William Cawley, of Belton Avenue, Rochdale and Christian Greenwood, 44, of Cook Terrace, Rochdale, pleaded guilty to four thefts and one attempted theft.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, asked for the trio to be sentenced at crown court and said: “The Crown say this was a planned and slick operation by the defendants which caused inconvenience and distress to the car owners. There was sophistication and planning with the defendants driving to Blackpool and Thornton Cleveleys, in a car believed to have cloned plates.”

The defendants were bailed to appear at Preston Crown Court on January 8 by Blackpool magistrates.

Louise Pattison, 22, illegally possessing a weapon for the discharge of electric current

A Territorial Army cadet mentor was found with a prohibited weapon under the mattress of her bed a court was told.

Louisa Pattison, a member of the cadets for nine years, told police: “It’s only a kiddie Taser.”

Pattison, 22, of Courtfield Avenue, North Shore, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to an offence under the Firearms Act of illegally possessing a weapon for the discharge of electric current.

She was fined £60 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £32 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates who ordered the destruction of the stun gun.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police got a report of a man with a gun in Courtfield Avenue, on April 16 , and when officers arrived Pattison agreed her home could be searched.

Asked if she had a weapon Pattison said she only had a kiddie Taser and told police it was under her mattress.

She said she had bought it from a joke shop in Blackpool’s Central Drive and she had hidden it as she had given her boyfriend a shock with it and he had threatened to get her back.

When interviewed Pattison described the weapon as only a “joke shocker” and added that the pain on someone when it was used was less than a one on a scale of one to 10.

Howard Green, defending, said his client, who had no previous convictions, had believed the gun was a toy.