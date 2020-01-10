These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Friday, December 10, 2020

Here is today's round-up of the latest cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Kevin Potts, 54, drink driving

A man who was twice over the alcohol limit almost reversed into a police officer.

Kevin Potts started to back up the vehicle as the constable went round behind the vehicle to speak to him and the officer had to bang his hand on the boot to stop him.

Potts, a 54-year-old carer, of Hawkeshead Road, Knott End, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

He was banned from the road for 18 months, fined £120 with £85 costs and ordered to pay a £32 victim surcharge by magistrates.

Prosecutor Pam Smith said on December 22 at 12.50am police heard members of the public shouting “he’s drunk” at Potts, who was parked in a Volvo near a taxi rank in Poulton town centre.

Potts started to reverse as the police officer rounded the rear of his vehicle. The officer banged on the boot to stop Potts and took his keys. A breath test showed 70 microgrammes of alcohol in his body - 35 is the limit.

Gerry Coyle, defending, said his client was a full-time carer. The night of the offence he had been to the pub and decided to park up the car in a safe place.

Michael Wearden, 29, drink driving

A driver was almost three times over the alcohol limit when police saw him run over the kerb of a roundabout.

Michael Wearden, a North Sea pipe fitter, of Houseman Place, Marton, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

The 29-year-old was banned from the road for 24 months, fined £384 with £85 costs and ordered to pay a £38 victim surcharge.

Prosecutor Pam Smith said on November 25 at 12.25am police saw Wearden, driving a VW Golf, mount the kerb of a roundabout at Gynn Square. He was stopped on Blackpool Promenade and a breath test showed 98 microgrammes of alcohol in his body - 35 is the limit.

Gerry Coyle, defending, said his client, who had no previous convictions, had been working in the North Sea for about a-month-and-a-half.

Once back on shore he and his best friend decided to have a blow out and went to a casino.

Daniel Irvin, 40, and Linda Irvin, 39, planning breach

A married couple accused of breaching planning laws by running a children’s nursery in Thornton have had their cases adjourned.

Daniel Irvin, 40, and Linda Irvin, 39, of Slinger Road, Cleveleys, are being prosecuted by Wyre Council over a nursery they allegedly ran in Curlew Close.

Magistrates heard an enforcement notice was served in June 2017 orering them to cease opening.

The case will next be back in court on March 4, when legal teams will discuss the investigation at an abuse of process hearing.

Scott Fleming, 44, failing to provide breath specimen

A driver who had been to a party refused to leave a police cell and take a required breath test.

Scott Fleming, 44, of Pheasant Wood Drive, Thornton, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a breath specimen.

He was sentenced to a 12-month community order with up to 25 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service, put on a four-month curfew from 9pm to 7am, disqualified from driving for 40 months and ordered to pay £85 costs with £90 victim surcharge.

Prosecutor Pam Smith said on December 21 at 5am police saw Fleming driving a Citroen Berlingo van at speed on St Walburgers Road. A roadside breath test showed 69 microgrammes of alcohol in his body - 35 is the limit.

He had two previous offences of failing to provide a breath specimen and one offence of drink-driving on his record.

Allan Cobain, defending, said his client had recently stopped taking prescribed medication for depression and anxiety.

Michael Alan Hughes, 51, failing to disclose change of circumstance

A man accused of benefit fraud has had his case adjourned for the ninth time.

District Judge Jane Goodwin adjourned the hearing involving Michael Alan Hughes, 51, to January 23.

She was told by Hughes’ lawyer Steven Duffy that his client was living in Alicante, Spain, where he had undergone surgery on his feet after contracting diabetes.

Mr Duffy said: “I have had an email from Mr Hughes saying he is not fit to fly to the UK.”

Hughes who has a UK address on Mount Street, Fleetwood, is accused of failing to disclose to the Department of Work and Pensions of a change in his circumstances in relation to payments of Disabled Living Allowance and Employment Support Allowance.