These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Friday, August 30, 2019

Here is today's round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Lauren Nying, 30, dishonestly failing to disclose information

A mum-of-four turned into a benefits cheat because her husband didn’t give her any money, the court was told.

Lauren Nying illegally claimed almost £7,500 of benefits after his husband, who had a job, sent all his money to family in Gambia.

Nying, 30, of Lytham Road, Warton, pleaded guilty to three counts of dishonestly failing to disclose information. She was sentenced to a year-long community order with up to 12 days of rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service.

She was also put on a two-month curfew from 9pm to 7am, and ordered to pay £85 costs with £85 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor Pam Smith said Nying wrongly claimed £7,413 in Jobseeker’s Allowance, Housing Benefit, and Employment Support Allowance between January and December last year, when she failed to tell the authorities her husband had a job.

Defence solicitor Patrick Nelligan said his client, who had no past convictions, was paying back what she owed.

In a report to the court, probation officer Brian Weatherington said Nying told him she did not inform the authorities about her husband working because she was concerned her family would not cope if her benefits were cut.

Nying said her husband was now supporting the family financially.

Christopher Hogg, 27, breaching supervision order

A man’s need to see his dying uncle and then arrange his funeral was blamed for him missing vital appointments with the probation service.

The court was told Christopher Hogg, 27, of East Pines Drive, Anchorsholme, had been released from prison after serving a sentence for assault.

Post-custody supervision by the probation service should have been completed, but Hogg attended just four of 14 appointments offered to him.

He admitted breaching the order, and his solicitor Brett Chappell said: “He failed to attend because he was determined to deal with the family issues in Scotland.

His lack of communication about this means he breached.”

Hogg was fined £80 and ordered to pay £60 costs.

Jeremiah Dennehy, 29, breaching a curfew order

A man breached a curfew order because he did not want to live in a drink and drugs den, magistrates were told.

Jeremiah Dennehy, 29, breached the order – imposed for driving offences – at two addresses in the resort.

Dennehy, of Caunce Street, Blackpool, admitted the breaches.

Magistrates removed the curfew after learning there was only one week left on it.

Dennehy’s solicitor Martin Hillson said: “He fell out with his mother and she told him to leave her home.

“He then found a flat but soon discovered his neighbours were heavy drink and drug users and he did not want to fall into their habits.”

Scott Nicholson, 21, drink-driving

A university student was over the legal drink-drive limit when he crashed and overturned his car.

Scott Nicholson, 21, of Arundel Drive, Carleton, pleaded guilty to drink-driving and was banned from the road for 12 months.

He was also fined £120 with £85 costs, and ordered to pay £32 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor Pam Smith said police were told Nicholson’s Vauxhall Corsa was on its roof in Staining Old Road, Staining, at around 1am earlier this month.

Nicholson was not there so police went to his home to speak to him.

He told officers he knew they were there because he had crashed his car, and claimed he swerved after something ran out in front of him – but admitted drinking three pints.

Nicholson, who had no past convictions, said he was studying for a business and marketing degree at Sheffield University.

He told magistrates he was sorry, and said he fled the scene because he was panicking and wanted to make sure his mum saw his face before he was taken away.