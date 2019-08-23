These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Friday, August 23, 2019

Here is today's round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Matthew Ayres, 37, interfering with a parked car

A man who said he lives in a shed off Red Bank Road,Bispham appeared in court and admitted interfering with a parked car.

Matthew Ayres, 37, admitted the offence when he appeared before magistrates.

His lawyer Steven Townley told the court his client was cycling through Blackpool when it started pouring down.

“He was wet through and tried a car door hoping to get some shelter.

“The door was open and he got in,” said the lawyer.

Pam Smith, prosecuting, said a woman had seen Ayres trying car doors and called police who arrested him. Ayres was fined £40 and magistrates ruled he would not have to pay the amount as he had spent two nights in the cells.

Justin Kirby, 47, theft

A man stole a four foot tall pot plant from a branch of Poundstretcher.

Justin Kirby, 47, of Normandie Avenue, North Shore, admitted stealing the plant valued at £39.

He was given a six month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £100 court costs.

The Bench heard that Kirby had originally denied the offence but changed his plea before his trial.

Pam Smith ,prosecuting, said Kirby was stopped from leaving the store car park by a member of the management.

The plant was removed from his boot and police called.

“The defendant gave the staff member a torrent of abuse,” said the prosecutor.

Paul Jackson, 43, driving while disqualified

A man was unaware that had been banned from the road when he was pulled up by a police officer.Paul Jackson, 43, of Waterloo Road,B South Shore, had been disqualified from driving for six months.

The case had gone ahead in his absence , although he had contacted Blackpool Magistrates’ Court to say he was in hospital.

His lawyer Steven Townley said that Jackson was considering an appeal against the court’s decision.

“He was driving oblivious to the fact he had been banned,” said Mr Townley,” He had a full licence and full insurance cover and believed he had done nothing wrong.”

Jackson who admitted driving whilst disqualified was given a conditional discharge and he must pay a £20 victim’s surcharge.

Wayne Bardsley, 46, malicious wounding

A man alleged to have stabbed a person in the chest narrowly missing his heart had made his first appearance at court.

Wayne Bardsley, 46, of Boothley Road, Blackpool, is accused of maliciously wounding with intent during an incident on Tuesday in Blackpool.

Magistrates remanded window cleaner Bardsley in custody and said he case would have to be heard at Preston Crown Court.

He will appear at the higher court on September 25.

His lawyer Brett Chappell did not apply for bail but said he may do so at a judge in chambers hearing next week.

Natasha Lennon, 33, failing to stop for police and failing to provide a specimen of blood

A mum-of-four failed to stop her car when she was chased by police and then ran into her home.

Natasha Lennon, 33, of Layton Road, Layton, pleaded guilty to failing to stop for police and failing to provide a blood specimen.

She was sentenced to a 12 months community order with up to 30 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service, disqualified from driving for 20 months and fined £60 with £85 costs plus £90 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said a police patrol saw Lennon in a Ford Fiesta on Hornby Road, Blackpool, on July 31 at 3am.

The presence of police seemed to unnerve her and she left the car before returning and driving off, the court was told.

Police switched on their car’s blue lights and sirens but Lennon refused to stop and when she got to her address, ran inside.

At the police station she failed an impairment procedure test and refused to give a blood sample for analysis.

Martin Hillson, defending, said his client was a lone female driving home at night. She was not sure it was a police vehicle behind her and she panicked. During the pursuit she did not speed or have an accident.