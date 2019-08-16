These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Friday, August 16, 2019

Here is today's round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Glenn Hatch, 44, failing to provide a specimen

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A man has denied failing to provide a specimen of blood after a crash.

Glenn Hatch, 44, of Hatfield Close, Thornton, was given a trial date of Monday, October 28.

His solicitor Steven Duffy said Hatch pleaded not guilty because he was ill at the time he was asked for a specimen because of his blood sugar level caused by diabetes.

Jamie Green, 31, drink-driving

The strength of a cocktail was blamed for putting a driver over the alcohol limit.Jamie Green, 31, of Abbey Road, South Shore, pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

He was banned from the road for 12 months, fined £110 with £85 costs, and ordered to pay £32 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor Pam Smith said police stopped Green in an Audi TT car in the early hours of Sunday, July 28, because they believed he was speeding.

A breath test showed 45 microgrammes of alcohol in his body. The limit is 35.

Defending, David Charnley said his client had no previous convictions and handed up character references for magistrates to read.

Mr Charnley said: “He made a terrible error. He drank a cocktail, not appreciating the strength of it. He was not much over the limit at which someone is prosecuted.”

Katarzyna Chester, 40, drink-driving

A woman crashed into three parked cars in Lytham after driving.

Katazyna Chester, 40, of Nelson Way, Lytham, claimed vodka had been put in a pint she was drinking without her knowledge.

She pleaded guilty to drink-driving and was banned from the road for 14 months, fined £360 with £85 costs, and ordered to pay £36 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor Pam Smith said Chester was driving a Kia Picanto in West Beach on Saturday, May 18, when her car swerved and hit a Skoda and a Punto, before spinning 360 degrees and hitting a Citroen.She was taken to hospital where a blood test showed 111 milligrams of alcohol in her system. The limit is 80.

Defending, Patrick Nelligan said his client had no previous convictions and had been in the toilets when her pint had vodka put in it. She was later told about it by friends.

Mr Nelligan said Chester had not driven since the crash because her confidence had been shaken.

Jody Carver, 45, assaulting an emergency worker and being drunk and disorderly

A former auxiliary nurse kicked two police officers on the legs as they tried to arrest her.

Jody Carver, 45, of Talbot Road, Layton, pleaded guilty to two offences of assaulting an emergency worker and an offence of being drunk and disorderly.

She was sentenced to a 12 month community order with up to 25 days’ rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service, put on a four week curfew from 9pm to 7am, and ordered to pay £30 compensation to each officer plus £85 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor Pam Smith, said police were called to a disturbance in Charles Street at around midnight on Thursday, July 25, and Carver and her partner were asked to leave the area.

Carver was abusive and told officers they could not touch her because they were not female officers.

She was shouting and swearing and saying she knew her rights. Despite numerous requests to leave the area she refused and at one point she fell on her backside.

As two males officers tried to arrest her, she kicked one on the leg three to four times and also kicked the other officer on the leg.

Probation officer Lesley Whittaker said in a report to the court that Carver, a devout Christian, had mental health issues and was suffering from anxiety and depression. She had no alcohol problems and her use of drink that night was unusual.Patrick Nelligan, defending, said his client, who had no previous convictions, was remorseful and ashamed.

She had been pinned to a gatepost and was wearing flip-flops when she kicked backwards at the officers, who were not injured

Matthew Thompson, 22, drink-driving

A man seen hitting kerbs when he turned his car around was almost twice the alcohol limit.

Matthew Thompson, a 22-year-old office worker, of Holmes Road, Thornton, pleaded guilty to drink-driving on July 26.

He was banned from driving for 17 months, fined £290 with £85 costs, and told to pay £32 victims’ surcharge.

Defending, Patrick Nelligan said his client, who had no past convictions, had been to the pub and had been dropped off at home, but made the decision to drive round to his girlfriend’s house so he’d have the car for work the next day.