These are the latest cases and conviction from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Tuesday, June 18, 2019

Here is the latest round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Lewis Jones, 32, breach of exclusion zone order

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A man breached an court imposed exclusion zone,Blackpool magistrates heard.

Lewis Jones, 32, who lives in Blackpool but currently has no fixed address admitted going into Abingdon Street.

He is excluded from that area because of his drunkeness and begging.

Brett Chappell,defending, said the zone included offices where his client had to attend for treatment for his drink problem.Magistrates adjusted the exclusion order so that Jones can attend

appointments on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons.

Darren Salinger, 36, breach of the peace

Police had to remove a man from his ex partner’s home.

Darren Salinger, 36, was drunk when officers arrived at Linfield Terrace, South Shore.

Magistrates heard how the bricklayer was told to leave the house and not return.

Salinger said he was going to an address on Lytham Road, South Shore, but he did not stay there and was arrested.

Salinger admitted breaching the peace and was bound over for a year in the sum of £200.

Rebecca Harnett, assaulting a police officer

A woman has admitted assaulting a police officer.

Rebecca Harnett of Dinmore Avenue, North Shore, also pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly when she appeared before District Judge John Maxwell sitting at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court.

Her lawyer Hugh Pond said his client had suffered long term mental health issue.The judge ordered probation reports on Harnett and bailed her to re-appear at court on July 8.

Desmond Boylan, 50, theft

A man was seen stuffing meat and other goods into his jacket before leaving a store in Fleetwood.

Desmond Boylan, 50, of Hesketh Place, Fleetwood, pleaded guilty to theft.

He was fined £40 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said on November 27 Boylan was seen putting £121 worth of goods in his jacket at Aldi, in Cleveleys.

Police identified him from a still photograph taken from the shop’s CCTV.

Martin Hillson, defending, said a staff member spoke to Boylan after he left the store, retrieved the stolen goods and told him he was no longer welcome at the shop.

He had not gone back to the store.

Christopher Lucas, 39, sending offensive Facebook messages

A Blackpool man accused of sending a woman offensive Facebook messages has been remanded in custody.

Christopher Lucas, 39, of Reads Avenue appeared before magistrates accused of sending the messages over a three day period last month

He will next appear before court on June 28.

Kelly Dawson, 35, theft

A woman desperate to get out of Blackpool following a row with her boyfriend stole to raise cash for her fare.

She took meat valued at £50 from Aldi and £15 of candles and cake from a market stall.

Kelly Dawson, 35, of Mora Street, Manchester ,admitted both crimes.

She was given a six month conditional discharge and must pay £80 costs .

Aiden Hare, 34, breach of bail conditions

A 34-year-old Blackpool father has admitted breaching his bail.

Aiden Hare was found in the house occupied by his partner when police were called to a domestic incident.

Hare of Lindbeck Road, Mereside, admitted breaching the terms of his bail by being at the property.

His lawyer Stephen Duffy said: “He had been asked by his partner and her family to babysit his young daughter whilst the others went out.

“When they returned there was a row which did not involve him and police were called and officers found him there.”

Magistrates agreed to rebail Hare on the same terms.