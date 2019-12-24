'These are the kind of herbs you don't need in your food': Police find cannabis farm in Marton takeaway

Police swooped on a cannabis farm in a Marton takeaway this morning.

Blackpool officers posted a picture of the illegal set-up, found at Curry Time on Vicarage Lane, at around 11.45am.

They said: "These are the kind of herbs you don't need in your takeaway food. Blackpool task force with Blackpool South NHP have gained entry and found a commercial cannabis farm in a takeaway premises. Cannabis farms are linked to organised crimes and human trafficking."

A police spokesman confirmed that officers had attended the takeaway and that a cannabis farm had been found, but could not say whether anyone had been arrested.