These are the 'horrendous' conditions that emaciated and lame horses were kept in at a Blackpool farm
Eleven horses had to be immediately put down by a vet after they were found at a Blackpool farm in "the worst conditions the vets and RSPCA inspectors have ever seen".
The stud farm owner has since been banned from keeping animals for 10 years. Read the full court report here
The charity's inspectors found the animals living in dilapidated stables - some without doors or missing wooden panels.
The stable bedding was covered in months of urine and droppings.
Six animals were in an appalling condition they had to be put to sleep by the vet immediately.
Some of the horses' hooves were so overgrown the animals could hardly move because they were in so much pain.
