These are the faces of the criminals jailed for serious crimes in Blackpool in May

A number of criminals were jailed in May for serious crimes in Blackpool.

Here are the most serious offenders. This is not a list of all offenders jailed, but of those who have committed serious offences when Lancashire Police have deemed it worthy to release their custody photographs to the public.

1. Marvin Berkley Marvin Berkley, 33, the former criminal lover of a prison officer, was back before the courts to have his criminal gains seized. He benefited to the tune of almost 80,000 from drugs crime, Preston Crown Court heard. other Buy a Photo

2. Neil Gray Gray, 71, now of Plodder Lane, Farnworth, Bolton, groomed and abused a 13-year-old boy while he was a curate at St Lawrence's in Chorley, living in church accommodation on Highfield Road South in the 1970s. other Buy a Photo

3. Jack Nguyen, Toan Vo and Trang Nguyen Three members of a Vietnamese gang that turned dozens of Lancashire homes into cannabis farms have been ordered to pay back their gains. The gang was jailed for a total of 35 years in December. other Buy a Photo

4. Benjamin Harding Benjamin Harding, 27, from Blackpool, has been sentenced to 28 months in prison after he threatened to stab police officers with needles. other Buy a Photo

View more