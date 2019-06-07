These are the faces of the criminals jailed for serious crimes in Blackpool in May
A number of criminals were jailed in May for serious crimes in Blackpool.
Here are the most serious offenders. This is not a list of all offenders jailed, but of those who have committed serious offences when Lancashire Police have deemed it worthy to release their custody photographs to the public.
1. Marvin Berkley
Marvin Berkley, 33, the former criminal lover of a prison officer, was back before the courts to have his criminal gains seized. He benefited to the tune of almost 80,000 from drugs crime, Preston Crown Court heard.
Gray, 71, now of Plodder Lane, Farnworth, Bolton, groomed and abused a 13-year-old boy while he was a curate at St Lawrence's in Chorley, living in church accommodation on Highfield Road South in the 1970s.