These are the cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Thursday, August 15, 2019

Here is today's round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Paul Fitton, 38, drunk and disorderly

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A man who had been drinking was found lying in the street and refused to get up when asked to by police.

Paul Fitton, 38, of Park Road, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in the resort.

He was given a six-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £21 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor Pam Smith said Fitton was found lying in Woolman Road at around 8.45pm on Tuesday, July 23, after police were called there.

Witnesses said he had been swearing and falling about all over the street – with young children around.

Fitton laughed and refused to get up for an officer, but allowed a member of the public to help him up.

Fitton then staggered off and, when told he was distressing others, sat on the pavement and said: “Just nick me.”

At the time, Fitton was on a suspended prison sentence and subject to a community order.

Brett Chappell, defending, said his client’s life had been devastated by alcohol addiction. Fitton was now getting help for his problem, Mr Chappel said.

Thomas Lawson, 31, breaching the peace

A man was so drunk he could not remember being arrested.

Thomas Lawson, 31, of Richmond Road, North Shore, admitted breathing the peace and was bound over for six months to the sum of £100.

The court was told police had been called to Lawson’s home after he argued with his dad.

“I cannot remember a thing,” Lawson said.

“It was stupid.”

Avalon Lynden, 21, drug driving

A young roofer was well over the legal drug-drive limit when his van was stopped by police who thought he had no insurance.

Avalon Lynden, 21, of Limechase Close, South Shore, tested positive for cocaine, a cocaine derivative, and cannabis – with the amount of drugs in his body hitting 768. The legal limit is 50.

Lynden pleaded guilty to three drug-driving charges and was banned from the road for 23 months.

He was given a year-long community order with 25 days’ rehabilitation, and must also do 40 hours of community service and pay £175 costs.

Defending, Hugh Pond said: “This is a pleasant young man but not one blessed with a lot of common sense.

“He says he was aware he cannot drink-drive but was not aware of the law of drug-driving.

“It is a high reading largely because he had used the drugs that day. His driving was not bad but the police computer told the officer he was not insured.

“In fact, he was – he had paid online that day but it had not registered with the police system.”

Lee Robinson, 40, failing to stop after an accident and driving dangerously

A driver fled a crash – leaving behind an injured child who was in his car without a child seat.

Lee Robinson, who had drunk three pints of larger before the smash, pleaded guilty to failing to stop after an accident, and dangerous driving.

The 40-year-old pier worker, of Ribble Road, Blackpool, was sentenced to a 12-month community order with up to 25 days’ rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service.

He was also ordered to do 150 hours of community service, told to pay £90 victims’ surcharge, and handed nine points on his licence.

Prosecutor Pam Smith said Robinson was seen speeding in a VW Golf at around 11pm on Tuesday, July 23. The child was not in a child seat but sat in the front passenger seat.

Robinson lost control of the car at a junction in Waterloo Road and crashed into railings, the court was told.

He got the youngster out and left them with a woman he knew being fleeing.

The child suffered a graze to their chin and a mark on their shoulder and was taken to hospital.

When interviewed, Robinson told police there was a child seat in the car but claimed the child pestered him to sit in the front.

He put a seatbelt on them.

Robinson told police he felt fine to drive after drinking three pints.

Allan Cobain, defending, said: “He feels generally ashamed at what he did.”

Rollo Siegel, 40, and Daniel Geoghan, 29, threatening behaviour

Two men alleged to have been involved in a street fight appeared before the court.

They were Rollo Siegel, 40, of Clevedon Road, Blackpool, and Daniel Geoghan, 29, of no fixed address.

The pair were bailed on the condition they do not contact each other.

They were both charged with threatening behaviour but prosecutors were reviewing CCTV footage and may review the charge.