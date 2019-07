Some of Blackpool’s streets are more dangerous than others.

Between 2018 and 2019 a number of muggings were reported across the seaside resort. These are the streets where the most thefts from a person were reported, according to data from the police.uk website. Latest figures are for reported crimes between June 2018 and May 2019.

1. Bank Hey 27 muggings were reported on or near this street

2. Market Street 5 muggings were reported on or near this street

3. Talbot Road 7 muggings were reported on or near this street

4. Talbot Square 17 muggings were reported on or near this street

