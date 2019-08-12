These are the 12 places in Blackpool with the highest reports of crime - how does your area compare?
The latest crime statistics for Blackpool have been revealed.
April-June’s official data has been published by the Home Office on its www.police.uk website. Below are the areas of Blackpool with 10 or more reported crimes in the same time period.
1. Bank Hey Street
50 reports, including nine for anti-social behaviour and six for other theft.
2. Dickson Road
38 reports, including, seven of anti-social behaviour, four public order and two possession of weapons.
3. West Street
30 reports including, seven anti-social behaviour, and ten violent and sexual offences.
4. Queen Street
30 reports, including, 11 violent and sexual offences, three shoplifting and four public order.
