These are the 12 places in Blackpool with the highest reports of crime - how does your area compare?

The latest crime statistics for Blackpool have been revealed.

April-June’s official data has been published by the Home Office on its www.police.uk website. Below are the areas of Blackpool with 10 or more reported crimes in the same time period.

1. Bank Hey Street

2. Dickson Road

3. West Street

4. Queen Street

