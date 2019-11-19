These are the places in Blackpool with the highest reports of anti-social behaviour - how does your area compare?

These are the 12 places in Blackpool with the highest reports of anti-social behaviour - how does your area compare?

The latest anti-social behaviour statistics for Blackpool have been revealed.

Official data for September has been published by the Home Office on its www.police.uk website. Below are the areas of Blackpool with 4 or more reported incidents in the same time period.

4 reports of anti-social behaviour were recorded in or near here in September 2019.

1. West Street

4 reports of anti-social behaviour were recorded in or near here in September 2019.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
4 reports of anti-social behaviour were recorded in or near here in September 2019.

2. Victoria Street

4 reports of anti-social behaviour were recorded in or near here in September 2019.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
4 reports of anti-social behaviour were recorded in or near here in September 2019.

3. Parkinson Way

4 reports of anti-social behaviour were recorded in or near here in September 2019.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
4 reports of anti-social behaviour were recorded in or near here in September 2019.

4. Francis Street

4 reports of anti-social behaviour were recorded in or near here in September 2019.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3