These are the 11 fugitives still on the run after a National Crime Agency campaign - including four from the north west

The National Crime Agency and the charity Crimestoppers are urging the public to help us catch the last fugitives who have escaped justice. All of them have connections to Spain but may have moved around over the years and will be using false identities. The agency is re-releasing their details as millions of Brits are enjoying their summer holidays abroad. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of a fugitive should can contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously at crimestoppers-uk.org or call 0800 555 111. If sighted, the public are advised not to approach any of the fugitives but to contact the police immediately.

1. Fatah Benlaredj, aged 42, from Manchester. Wanted for the rape of a seven-year-old girl in 2007. He uses the nickname Samir.

2. Allan Foster, aged 43, from South Shields. Wanted for the murder of David Rice at Marsden Bay Car Park, South Shields in May 2006. He is also wanted drug trafficking and theft. Foster is approximately 5ft 7in tall, and uses the alias Shaun Michael Wilkinson.

3. Shashi Dhar Sahnan, aged 61, from Leicester. Accused of importing heroin into the UK in 2007. He was born in India, wears a hearing aid in his right ear, is approximately 5ft 7in tall and stocky.

4. John Barton, aged 63, from Nottingham. Convicted in his absence in 2003 and jailed for 20 years for conspiring to import a commercial amount of heroin. Barton, who is about 5ft 6inch, speaks with a Midlands accent.

