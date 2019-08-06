These are latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Tuesday, August 6, 2019

Here is the latest round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Darren Almond, 38, criminal damage

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A man who believed his partner was cheating on him went on a damage spree at their home.

Darren Almond, 38, of Hodder Avenue, South Shore, admitted criminal damage amounting to £200.

He broke a glass mirror, damaged an internal wall and a chest of drawers.

Almond had also strewn property all over the floors.

Steven Townley ,defending, said his client suffered from a form of mental illness.

“He went to his long term partner’s place of work to pick her up but when he got there the place was shut and she wasn’t there,” he said.

“He believed she was with somebody else.

“The damage looks worse than it actually was and until he gets help for his problems he believe he should not return to the house.”

Almondtwas given a 12 month conditional discharge.

He must pay £100 compensation for the damage and £106 costs.

Dailen Royle, 22, breach of bail conditions

Police investigating a breach of bail found a man hiding in a cupboard.

Dailen Royle should not have been in Blackpool and should not have contacted his former partner.

Royle, 22, should have been living at his mother’s home in Oldham.

But when his mother could not find him she reported his disappearance to police.

Officers traced him to Tynedale Avenue, Blackpool, and discovered Royle in the bedroom of the woman he should have no contact with by court order.

Royle admitted breaching his bail.

His solicitor, Steven Duffy, said: “This relationship blows hot and cold. He says she contacted him.”

Royle was remanded in custody until he appears at Preston Crown Court on August 14.

Sean Godfrey, 49, theft

A man was caught stealing on a Blackpool recycling site.

Sean Godfrey, 49, of Beryl Avenue, Cleveleys, used to rummage in skips at the Bristol Avenue site .

He would find things to mend and recycle them himself by selling at car boot sales.

Godfrey admitted a theft by stealing items and putting them to one side including specialist asbestos bags.

He also admitted going equipped for theft by having gloves a torch and adapted tweezers.

Godfrey was given a 12 month community order. It will include 12 rehabilitation days and 120 hours unpaid work.

He must pay £170 costs.

Edward Jackson, 27, drug-driving

A dealer in high value watches has been banned from driving .

Edward Jackson, 27, was stopped by police driving his Mercedes along Heyhouses Lane, St Annes, in the early hours of the morning.

Jackson had a cocaine count of 64 in his body .The legal limit is 50.

Jackson who comes from St Annes but gave an address in Manchester admitted drug driving .

He was fined £363 and ordered to pay £120 costs.

His solicitor Hojol Uddin, told the court: “My client faces immediate difficulties with his business but accepts a ban is ban is mandatory.

“He normally travels to all parts of the UK but now faces just going from city to city.”

“There will be security problems as well as he deals in high value watches.”

Mert Gerecek, assault

A man alleged to have carried out an attack in which he inflicted grievous bodily harm has made his first appearance at court.

Mert Gerecek, 223, of Park Road,St Helens is said to have carried out thre attack in Blackpool on November 30 last year.

Magistrates remanded him in custody and sent him for trial at Preston Crown Court where he will appear on September 4.

He denies the offence.